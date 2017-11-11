Blake Shelton Is Reportedly Ready To Give Up His Superstar Career And Head Back To OK With Gwen Stefani

Between starring on The Voice and his superstar music career, Blake Shelton is at the top of his game. But with his romance with Gwen Stefani heating up, is the country crooner willing to give it all up for a quieter life in Oklahoma?

Tulsa World reports that Shelton recently opened up a new restaurant in his adopted hometown of Tishomingo called Ole Red. In promotion of the new opening, Shelton sat down with CBS This Morning and talked about his Oklahoma roots. Shelton admitted that he loves his hometown state and can’t get enough of the hunting and fishing.

Shelton also opened up about his intense romance with Stefani. The country star confessed that they are an unlikely pair and that even his friends don’t get why they fell for each other. After they see them together, however, Shelton says it makes perfect sense. He also revealed that Gwen Stefani enjoys being in Oklahoma because she doesn’t have to worry about the media or fans tracking her down.

Blake Shelton closed the interview by talking about his future career and retirement. The country star explained how he eventually plans on quitting everything and retiring to a life of picking pecans and fishing. The only reason he hasn’t retired yet is that deep down he knows that he’ll miss the entertainment life.

Thank u tina and josh @cainhorses for an amazing day!!???? #oklahoma #summer gx @blakeshelton ❤️ ???????? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

While it doesn’t sound like Shelton will call it quits anytime soon, Fox News reports that he recently joked about putting out his final album. During a promo interview for The Voice, Shelton joked about how he’s always saying his next album will be his last. He said the same thing about coaching on The Voice, though a rep for the country star later clarified that he was only joking.

@blakeshelton #excited!!! #newmusic ????????????????????????????????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

If Shelton did call it quits, there’s little doubt that Gwen Stefani would join him in Oklahoma. The two have been dating for around two years now and are constantly battling wedding rumors. Considering how successful Blake Shelton has been over the years, it doesn’t look like the country star will be giving up his superstar career anytime soon.

