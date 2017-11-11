WWE Interested In Bringing Back Legendary Superstar For 25th Anniversary Of ‘Raw’

The WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw early next year in a very big way. Some of the biggest legends in WWE history like The Undertaker are already scheduled to return. The latest rumors suggest that the WWE is looking to bring back more legends, including one of the biggest in its history.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Give Me Sport), the WWE is interested in bringing back Hulk Hogan two years after his release. Hogan was fired after his racist comments went public through a leaked sex tape in 2015. The WWE erased him from their history for over a year before easing back his name to their product. Hogan was recently mentioned by Paul Heyman in his promo three weeks ago.

The report added that the WWE wants to sign him to an ambassador role. It’s the same role for legends like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, Sting, Sgt. Slaughter, Jerry Lawler, Billy Graham, Jim Ross, and Ricky Steamboat. These legends make appearances for the company whether in public or on WWE television. If the WWE signs Hogan to a deal, he is expected to make an appearance on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

Hulk Hogan has been previously linked to a return to the WWE with his daughter, Brooke, claiming that her father will return in this year’s WrestleMania. It did not happen and the WWE is still cautious about bringing Hogan back because of the controversy he was part of. Even though Hogan won the case against Gawker last year, the sponsors of the WWE might not be interested in associating themselves with the legend.

In a recent appearance on the Fox News documentary OBJECTified (h/t Fightful), Hogan talked about how he was caught off guard by his WWE release. He is interested in returning to the WWE, but he is not sure if he will get re-signed because of the sponsors.

“I’m not sure. I think they did what was best for business. They were worried about losing sponsors and network support,” Hogan said. But if Hogan indeed makes his return to the WWE, it will surely be one of the biggest moments of 2018. The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw is the perfect place for Hogan to return and possibly set up an angle for WrestleMania 34.

As announced by WWE.com, legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash are going to make an appearance on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. The show is scheduled to happen on January 22, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City. It will be televised live on the USA Network.

