Sony’s PlayStation Black Friday 2017 event is just around the corner and it will last for a whole week, offering some of the most attractive deals and discounts so far, including a 1TB PlayStation 4 (PS4) console at just $199.99. Sony has shared the official details, announcing that the PlayStation Black Friday deals will kick off on Sunday, November 19, and run through Monday, November 27.

For the massive sale, Sony announced that it will be discounting the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR bundles, DualShock 4 (DS4) controllers, and more. Interested customers will be able to take advantage of the Black Friday PlayStation deals at participating retailers while supplies last.

“Thanks to all of our fans for continuing to make PS4 the top selling game console and PlayStation the best place to play,” says Mary Yee, Sony’s Vice President of PlayStation Marketing, SIEA. “We’re looking forward to another amazing holiday season and hope you and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

One of the most attractive deals is for the company’s best-selling console, as the 1TB PlayStation 4 will shed $100 off its regular price tag and retail for just $199.99 during the Black Friday week-long sale. For PlayStation fans who don’t own a PS4 yet, this deal is among the best ones yet.

For those who already own a PS4, but would like one or more controllers, Sony is also shaving $20 off all DualShock 4 controllers for a discounted price of $39.99 a piece during Black Friday Week. The discounted price applies even to the translucent DS4 controllers launched recently.

In addition to discounted consoles and controllers, Sony has also prepared two attractive PlayStation VR bundles for Black Friday 2017. The PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle includes a copy of the game, a PlayStation Camera, and a PlayStation VR HMD starting at $299.99. The second bundle, meanwhile, is a PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle for RPG aficionados. This bundle includes a copy of Skyrim VR, two PlayStation Move controllers, a PlayStation VR HMD, and a PlayStation Camera starting at $349.99.

Exclusively for PlayStation Plus members starting on November 17, Sony will also offer early access to a number of its most attractive deals as part of the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale. Additionally, PlayStation Plus members will be able to grab some of the most popular blockbuster titles at up to 40 percent off.

PlayStation fans without a PS Plus membership, meanwhile, will be able to shop Black Friday deals at the PlayStation Store starting on November 21 until November 28. The company says it will offer more information about its PlayStation Store Black Friday deals in the next few days.

[Featured Image by PlayStation Blog]