Mueller Investigation Could Cut A Deal With Mike Flynn To Bring Down Donald Trump [Report]

All the signs are that the Mueller investigation is getting closer to President Donald Trump. Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion between Trump’s presidential election campaign and Russia is heating up, and Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, appears to be next in the firing line. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, Flynn is reportedly concerned about his son Michael Flynn Jr.’s “legal exposure.” The Mueller investigation is reportedly looking into Flynn’s business dealings with Russia and the Ukraine, and NBC News claims that Mueller already has enough evidence to indict both father and son.

If things were not bad enough for Flynn, there was more to come. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mueller is looking closely at Flynn’s connections to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president was subject to an attempted coup last year and Erdogan has been imprisoning political opponents, journalists, and academics ever since.

It is claimed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating an alleged plan to forcibly remove a Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen, from the U.S. and deliver him to Turkey. Erdogan has described Gulen as a “political enemy” and is pressing the U.S. to extradite him back to Turkey.

There are allegations that Michael Flynn and Michael Flynn Jr. were to be paid $15 million if they delivered Gulen into Turkish custody. As reported by Reuters, the Flynns deny the allegations in a rare statement from their lawyer, Robert Kelner.

“Today’s news cycle has brought allegations about General Flynn, ranging from kidnapping to bribery, that are so outrageous and prejudicial that we are making an exception to our usual rule: they are false.”

Last week’s news cycle made it clear that the Mueller investigation is happy to cut deals if it gets them to the very heart of the Trump – Russia allegations. When Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted, Mueller also released details of a guilty plea by George Papadopoulos. It was widely reported that Papadopoulos was offered a plea bargaining deal in exchange for information on those closest to Donald Trump.

The question many will be asking is if Mueller has the evidence to indict Michael Flynn and his son, why hasn’t he done so? The answer, according to Forbes, is that Mueller is working on a plea deal with the Flynns. They claim that “if Mueller can make the charges stick, Flynn might well make a plea deal to cooperate on the Russian investigation.”

As Trump’s national security adviser and former foreign affairs adviser, Mike Flynn was part of Trump’s inner circle. The potential charges against Flynn are serious. In addition to the allegations outlined above, Flynn is accused of violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act by accepting a payment of $500,000 from the Turkish government and for failing to register as a foreign agent for Turkey.

Flynn is also thought to have been at the very heart of the Trump campaigns alleged contacts with Russian officials. Trump forced Flynn to resign after it was alleged that he was negotiating with the Russians before Trump’s inauguration. There can be little doubt that Flynn is in a position to provide evidence that would implicate Donald Trump if the allegations against him can be proved.

If the Mueller investigation can prove the allegations against Flynn and offer him a plea bargain, Flynn could prove to be the man who brings down President Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]