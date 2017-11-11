WWE Legend Mick Foley Calls Ric Flair A Sex ‘Superhuman’ But Not Convinced He Slept With 10,000 Women

WWE legend Mick Foley recently opened up about his thoughts on fellow wrestler Ric Flair and his shocking claims about his sex life.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old Indiana native expressed his surprise with Nature Boy’s revelations about his womanizing days. Mick, who was spotted at the airport, said that Ric’s sex drive back in the day was “superhuman.”

It can be recalled that Flair confessed about his wild playboy days, claiming that he had sexual intercourse with more than 10,000 different women. The 16-time world champion also admitted that he is not proud of his astonishing five-figure sexual conquest.

In his documentary 30 for 30, Ric pointed out that he feels bad for his grandkids once they find out about his playboy days, adding that he now feels embarrassed about his controversial sex life during that time.

“What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women. I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”

In addition to the 10,000 women he slept with, Ric also revealed that he masturbated twice a day during his heyday in WWE. Flair added that aside from sex, he enjoyed 15 to 20 drinks every day even before and during a fight.

Despite Ric Flair’s confession, Mick Foley admitted that he finds it hard to believe such claims. Apparently, the former wrestler is not convinced about Nature Boy’s whopping record, adding that it was just too hard to imagine.

Mick, who was laughing in between sentences, claimed that he tried to do the math but the numbers just don’t add up.

“I’m doing the math in my head… that’s (10,000) in addition to snappin’ off 2 a day for 30 years? I’m sure it’s in the high 5 — well, I don’t know!”

Previously, TMZ pointed out that based on Ric’s revelations, he probably slept with an average of 188 women per year or over three women per week.

Foley quipped that his number is no match for Flair. The former WWE star also advised the younger generation of wrestlers not to beat or come even close to Ric’s whopping record, adding that it will have a negative effect on their performance in the ring.

Mick reiterated that sleeping with a lot of women, especially before a fight, could deplete a wrestler’s energy. He even pointed out that traditionally, boxers trained away from their wives or girlfriends because they “weaken legs.”

After his shocking confession, Ric Flair clarified that he is now a one-woman guy and credited his longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow for it. The WWE superstar claimed that he has “never done anything” since he met Wendy, adding that she turned him into a better person.

[Featured Images by George De Sota, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]