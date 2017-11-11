‘Sex And The City 3’: Nicole Kidman To Replace Kim Cattrall?

Some fans of the hit comedy film Sex and the City are still hoping for a third installment, and a recent rumor suggests Nicole Kidman could replace Kim Cattrall. Well, even Kristin Davis has hopes for a part three.

This week, some tabloids claimed that the producers of Sex and the City 3 would like Nicole Kidman to take the role of Samantha Jones, previously played by Kim Cattrall. Cattrall does not want to be involved in a sequel, so an idea was floated that her role should be recast. The reports said Nicole is the ideal candidate. However, Gossip Cop said there is no truth to the claims, and Kidman was not tapped for the project. In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker previously told Extra that there will be no Sex and the City 3.

“It’s over… we’re not doing it.”

The project was shelved over Cattrall’s “outrageous” demands just weeks before the film was about to start production. According to Daily Mail, which broke the news, Cattrall wanted Warner Bros to produce movies she had in development, otherwise, she would not sign up for Sex and the City. The studio refused to meet her demands and decided to cancel the project, leaving the rest of the cast and crew disappointed. The actress insisted that she has been saying no to the project and that she does not want to be Samantha again. Cattrall, 61, also stirred controversy when she said that she has “never” been friends with her co-stars.

Parker shared with Extra her disappointment. She said that it was disappointing that they would not be able to tell the story, which she described as “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable.” She is also disappointed for the fans who have been looking forward to another Sex and the City movie.

Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte in the franchise, previously refused to talk about the movie. However, when she attended last week’s Stand Up For Pits Benefit in Hollywood, she spoke with ET.

“I always have hope!”

Davis also told E! News during the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala that it would be great if they would figure out something to do. She added that she is grateful that they have support from fans.

