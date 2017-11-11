‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor, Jack Try To Find Abby, Paul Arrests Dina, Will She Offer A Clue?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 14, state that Dina (Marla Adams) returns to Genoa City, much to the relief of her children, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). She ran away after she stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the arm. However, no sooner had she returned than Paul (Doug Davidson) placed her under arrest.

“Dina Mergeron, I’m placing you under arrest,” Paul says.

“Do you want to cuff me, Paul?” Dina answers, offering her wrists and looking half-amused.

It is clear that Dina is suffering from serious memory lapses due to Alzheimer’s complicated by a stroke she recently suffered. She possibly won’t even recall stabbing Nikki in the arm.

Victor And Jack Team Up To Find Abby

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 14, state that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is worried about Abby (Melissa Ordway). She shares her concerns with Victor (Eric Braeden). Victor also fears for Abby’s safety after she left with Zack (Ryan Ashton).

Y&R spoilers for Monday, November 13, state that Abby agrees to go with Zack in his car. While he speeds on the highway, he tries to defend himself against Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) accusations. Zack admits after he runs out of lies to tell that he had run a massage parlor, but he hadn’t kept people against their will. Abby is alarmed by Zack’s confession and demands that Zack let her out of the car. Zack ignores Abby’s demand that he should pull over. Instead, he increases speed with Scott (Daniel Hall) chasing them.

Zack drives Abby to a storage locker. He tries to convince Abby to run away with him. Abby insists she’s breaking up with him. While the two argue, Scott arrives and tries to stop Zack. However, Scott ends up being locked up in the storage unit with Abby. Zack then takes take off, leaving Abby and Scott trapped in the storage unit.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor seeks Jack’s help to find and rescue Abby.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tuesday, November 14 – Paul Arrests Dina – Victor and Victoria’s Abby Nightmare #SleekNews – https://t.co/ushZxgN6sH – [Sleekarena News] pic.twitter.com/szT5a12m2O — Frandimore (@frandimore) November 11, 2017

Dina Was Hiding In The Back Of Zack’s Car

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, November 13, state that Dina is hiding in the back of Zack’s car as he speeds off with Abby. Dina had run away after stabbing Nikki in the arm and disappeared in a parking lot. Nobody paid attention to Dina while they tried to help Nikki. It turns out that she hid in the back of Zack’s car.

After Zack gets Abby out of the car and takes her to a storage locker, Dina escapes from the car into the night.

Dina Might Offer A Clue That Helps Victor Find Abby

Y&R spoilers hint that Dina might help Victor and Jack track down Abby. While it is unlikely that Dina would have a complete memory of what happened, Jack might still be able to extract a few scattered clues about where Zack took Abby.

Lauren Confronts Sharon

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) clash again. Lauren blames Sharon that Scott (Daniel Hall) is in danger, and Sharon fends off her accusation. But, of course, their bickering won’t help Scott and Abby trapped in a storage unit where Zack locked them up.

[Featured Image by Hutchins/Shutterstock]