WWE Rumors: If The Undertaker Returns At ‘WrestleMania’ 34 Who Should He Face? [Poll]

When WWE superstar The Undertaker left his hat, coat, and gloves in the center of the ring after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, everyone thought the Deadmans wrestling career was over. However, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, The Undertaker will return WWE for the 25th-anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on January 22, 2018. That appearance is likely to see The Undertaker in a promotional role, but Cageside Seats suggested that plans may be in place for the Phenom to make a competitive appearance at WrestleMania 34.

Of course, The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania. The WWE’s “show of shows” was The Undertaker’s yard, his streak of 21 straight wins at WrestleMania a record unlikely to be surpassed. There can be no doubt that the WWE universe would love to see The Undertaker perform at WrestleMania one last time. If that were to happen, who should the Deadman face? Here are some popular suggestions, so take the poll below and let us know who you would like to see The Undertaker face at WrestleMania 34.

Roman Reigns

The first option is perhaps both the most obvious and least popular. Admittedly, the WWE universe would love to see The Undertaker gain revenge over Reigns, however, when the WWE network ran a poll on who The Taker should face at WrestleMania 33, Reigns was the least popular choice.

Of course, Vince McMahon has shown, time and again, that he sees Roman Reigns as the face of the WWE network. He could be tempted to have Reigns defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania for the second time. What do you think, would Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker make you excited about WrestleMania 34?

John Cena

John Cena vs. The Undertaker is a match that would certainly excite the WWE universe. As reported by the Star, Cena is currently on hiatus but will return to appear at the Survivor Series on November 19. Cena and The Undertaker have faced each other five times. They have two wins each, with one “no result.” Fans would love to see that tie split, and WrestleMania would be the perfect platform for that to happen. What do you think?

Brock Lesnar

Another match that would have the WWE universe salivating is The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar. As reported recently by ESPN, there was genuine shock when Lesnar beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s 21-year winning streak, and many wrestling fans would love to see the Deadman gain his revenge. Would Brock Lesnar be your choice of opponent for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34?

Shane McMahon

It has been an interesting year for Shane McMahon. He has made a load of appearances at WWE PPV events, and as reported on the official WWE website, Mcmahon will lead the SmackDown Live team at the Survivor Series. In case you had forgotten, Sportskeeda reminds us that one of the most dangerous stunts ever attempted on WWE television came during a match between McMahon and The Undertaker. McMahon attacked The Undertaker by jumping from the top of the cage during a Hell In A Cell PPV event.

The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon would undoubtedly be an entertaining match, but would it get you tuning in to WrestleMania 34?

Braun Strowman

Admittedly, Strowman is a wild card, but his stock is high with the WWE universe. This year has seen Strowman earn a reputation as the most exciting prospect on the WWE roster. Strowman’s feuds with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were hugely entertaining. We should remember that Strowman and The Undertaker have unfinished business.

During the buildup to WrestleMania 33, we saw Strowman fo toe-to-toe with The Undertaker before slinking out of the ring like a beaten dog. It was widely rumored at the time that we would see The Undertaker vs. Braun Strowman at a major PPV event. Summerslam was favorite, but The Undertakers apparent retirement seemed to have killed that storyline before it had really begun. It wouldn’t be difficult for the WWE network to put some impetus behind that story to set up a Giant vs. Giant clash at WrestleMania 34.

So there are some options, but who do you think The Undertaker should face if he competes at WrestleMania 34?

[Featured Image by WWE]