‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Brady’s Obsession With Getting Victor’s Approval

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Brady Black will continue seeking Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) approval. Sometimes the things he does are over-the-top. Some might even call the approval-seeking behavior as a bit obsessive. What motivates the character to try so hard to please his grandfather?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf explained why Brady wants Victor’s approval so much. It is rooted in memories of his mother. Victor is the closest person that serves as a reminder of Isabella. However, that isn’t the only reason. Brady looks up to Victor Kiriakis. He considers the patriarch to be the king of the mountain. He believes his grandfather has mastered it and manages to do it while keeping a peaceful existence.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest Brady admires these qualities in his grandfather. He wants to have those traits in himself, so he tries hard to please the man. However, Victor never has anything nice to say to Brady Black. Even though Eric Martsolf’s character is screwing up, especially by going straight to the bottle, he is trying.

Take for example the matter of Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) on Days of our Lives. Spoilers reveal Victor ordered Brady to take care of the problem. Until it was handled, he was demoted. Victor has done some outrageous things in the past, so Brady tried to think of a guaranteed way to eliminate Eve. He came up with framing her for Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder. Planting the amulet in her purse, Eve was hauled off to the police station. However, she had an alibi, which just happened to be Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

While Eve was being interrogated by Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Brady strutted around the mansion. He was so proud of himself and celebrated by pouring himself a drink. To his surprise, Victor blasted him for making such a foolish move. As the patriarch predicted, Eve was off the hook. Even worse, detectives were on their way to the mansion to question them about the murder.

Thank you all for the overwhelming birthday wishes today-so appreciative. So much so that I decided to give you a gift back–a good laugh at a guy in this shirt. Enjoy. Love you guys. A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Brady is going to continue trying to get Victor’s approval. However, it seems like he will never get it. This is similar to what happened with Philip Kiriakis. In fact, his exit storyline was based on how his father made him feel.

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf said about Brady Black’s need for Victor Kiriakis’ approval on Days of our Lives?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NATAS]