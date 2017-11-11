Kim Kardashian Shares Her Fashion Regrets As She Launches A New Shopping App

Over the last few years, Kim Kardashian has gone from being a reality television star to a fashion icon. While she may still be a reality star, it is her love of fashion that has really launched her into new directions in her career. In fact, Kardashian not only has a beauty line, but she is also launching a brand new app to help revolutionize the way people shop while browsing social media, even as she recently opened up about some of her own fashion regrets.

In a new interview with Insider, Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her fashion regrets and how her style has evolved over the years. Plus, in a recent Instagram post, she even shared information about her new fashion app, ScreenShop. Although Kardashian can easily be found on best-dressed lists and even on the covers of magazines such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan, she admitted that there have been some bad years when it comes to her sense of fashion. In fact, the reality star said that some of her worst fashion mistakes happened “anywhere from 2007 to 2011, 2012.”

According to Kim Kardashian, there are certainly some things that she regrets in terms of her past fashion choices, and there are times when she looks back at things she wore and questions why she chose to wear something. As Kardashian has gotten older, her style has truly evolved and while she used to be known for wearing things like cheetah print and vibrant colors, her new style is considerably more subdued, with very few patterns included.

Kim Kardashian also admitted that one of the big turning points in her style evolution came when she chose to get rid of her “Christian Louboutin Daffodile Platform heels” collection. She shared that one of the hardest things for her to do was go from wearing these platforms “to no platform at all.” At one point, Kardashian admits that she was obsessed with these shoes and even owned them in every color available. Of course, giving up the platforms was hard for her because she said that it actually made her feel quite short.

Now Kim Kardashian admits that her style is much more sedate and low-key. With her body being in the best shape of her life, she admits to wearing a crop-top at times and even bike shorts. As an active mother, she feels like there are times when one has to choose things that are easy to put on.

Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Couldn’t have asked for a better mom! Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Beyond sharing her fashion regrets, Kim Kardashian is also launching a brand new app to help her followers and fans find the different pieces of clothing that they spot across social media. As BBC News reported, her new ScreenShop app will allow people to simply take a screenshot of any piece of clothing on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and match them to the exact or similar items at different price points.

Whether Kim Kardashian is talking about her own fashion sense, introducing new products in her beauty line, or even introducing a new fashion app to help people find the clothes they love on social media, she continues to evolve and grow as an icon.

As her style has evolved, Kim Kardashian has proven that being a fashion icon can also include wearing clothes that are comfortable. Even as she continues to show the world that her sense of style has made her an icon when it comes to her fashion sense, Kardashian is quick to admit that there are still times when she makes mistakes and regrets what she picks, even with the help of a stylist. However, while she might make the occasional mistake, it is clear that she knows how to choose her styles to fit her lifestyle.

So excited to share something I've been working on for over a year, @screenshopit! Screenshot any look on Instagram, Snapchat, anywhere and find the exact designer looks you see people wearing online, plus it suggests similar items at all price points! It basically turns your screenshots into a shoppable boutique! Watch my videos for a demonstration. #Screenshop_Ambassador A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

