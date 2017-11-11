‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Among C2E2 Special Guests

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is not happening until April next year, but the organizers decided to give geeks a Christmas treat now. ReedPOP, the world’s largest producer of pop culture events, has announced the initial lineup of special guests attending the conference, including the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland.

Roiland, who also voiced both Rick and Morty in the series, will be speaking in panels and signing autographs at the C2E2 at McCormick Place in 2018. The lineup also includes Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Mark Sheppard, the demon king in Supernatural, TimeOut reported. Comic book talents such as Tom King (The Vision, Marvel Comics; The Sheriff of Babylon and Batman, DC Comics) and Adam Hughes (Betty & Veronica, Catwoman) will also be at the event.

Tickets to the 2018 C2E2 are now available, both general admission and VIP tickets. Single-day tickets are priced between $30.75 and $40.75, while a three-day pass amounts to $75.75 and VIP passes are priced at $220. Interested attendees can purchase the tickets at C2E2.com. More guests will be announced in the coming months leading to the expo that will occur from April 6 to 8.

C2E2 is a comic and pop culture convention. The upcoming year’s event will include cosplay and family-friendly programming, and a lineup of stars from the film, television, and comic book industries, via The Beat.

In other Rick and Morty news, the pop culture clothing label Absolute Cult is set to produce an exclusive apparel collection featuring the Cartoon Network’s sci-fi comedy animated series from Adult Swim. The collection will feature the iconic duo in the designs of T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, both for men and women. Rick and Morty fans can purchase the Rick and Morty x Absolute Cult collection exclusively at absolutecult.com. According to Licensing.biz, some designs will be shipped to selected retailers in time for Cyber Monday.

What ever happened to Summer's pink spaceship? Find out in issue 32 of @RickandMorty illustrated by me & written by the lovely @pamelaribon! pic.twitter.com/FWYEgu0yoE — Erica Hayes (@EricaHayes87) October 23, 2017

Meanwhile, fans can also catch up with Rick and Morty comic artist Sarah Graley this Saturday, November 11, at 2 p.m. at Comic Connections on Parsons Street, Banbury. One of her notable works is last year’s miniseries Rick and Morty: Lil’ Poopy Superstar.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]