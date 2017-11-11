Kanye West Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ As Taylor Swift Drops New Diss Song On His Mom’s Death Anniversary

The drama between Taylor Swift and Kanye West might still be far from being over. The “Shake It Off” singer recently released her latest album with a brand new diss for the rapper.

On Friday, the 27-year-old singer officially launched her sixth studio album, Reputation. The highly-anticipated comeback record of Taylor never failed her fans as she featured her new sound and of course, more diss for Kanye.

Swift, who reiterates that “the old Taylor is dead,” did not hold back in throwing shade at Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian. Previously, her album’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” made controversies for her subtle yet obvious jab at the rapper.

Now, Taylor seems to be at it again, this time with a brand new track called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” In the track, the singer addresses her rocky relationship with Kanye, who infamously stole the show during her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

“It was so nice being friends again/ There I was, giving you a second chance/ But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand.”

It can be recalled that after the incident, Kanye and Taylor made peace with each other and even shared a hug during an event. However, their renewed friendship didn’t last long.

In another line, Swift sings, “But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately / Mm mm / If only you weren’t so shady,” seemingly referencing to Kanye’s beef with JAY-Z.

Despite all the excitement and positive reviews of Taylor Swift’s new album, Kanye West reportedly feels differently. According to Radar Online, the “Famous” rapper and his wife are not happy about the singer’s latest diss directed to them.

The webloid claimed that Kanye is “disgusted” by the fact that Taylor released her diss song on the anniversary of his mother’s death. Apparently, Donda West’s 10th year death anniversary was on November 10, the same day that Reputation was released.

The gossip site noted that Kim and Kanye think that Swift’s decision to release her album on the same day is a low blow, adding that her move is so “calculating.”

“Kim and Kanye think Taylor is disgusting. She said she didn’t know it was the anniversary of Kanye’s mom’s death? There is no way that is true. She is so calculating.”

The same source added that Kim and Kanye find Taylor “pathetic,” especially since she keeps on talking about them in her “revenge songs” even though they have already moved on.

