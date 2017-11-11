‘Alaskan Bush People’ Returns In December For A Christmas Special

The Browns will be back on TV this December to treat fans to a Christmas special episode. The Alaskan Bush People family reportedly filmed the Bush Christmas in Colorado.

Billy and Ami, together with their children, went to Colorado during the week of Halloween. There were speculations that the family has started filming for Alaskan Bush People Season 8. As it turned out, the production was for a holiday special episode, which will be aired on December 15, according to the schedule released by Discovery Channel, TV Insider reported. It was consistent with the filming of their Christmas special in 2016, which was shot around the time of the Halloween.

Ami Brown previously revealed that she started feeling there was something wrong with her body around December last year. She was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer earlier in the following year and was given a grim survival rate of less than 3 percent. The show might feature how the family is doing months after the diagnosis and as Ami continues to fight the battle against her cancer.

The family is back in Los Angeles, California, and Ami will now finish the second round of chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center. She had to briefly stop the treatment because she reportedly became too ill due to the side effects, along with the drop in her weight. Nonetheless, it can be noted that Ami is doing pretty well, more than what can normally be expected from someone undergoing chemotherapy. The first round of treatment, which included radiation treatment, seemed to have worked, so she was able to move forward to the next phase. Her lung cancer has already progressed to stage 4, according to speculations, but the Alaskan Bush People is yet to confirm it.

The network has also not announced whether there will be Alaskan Bush People Season 8, but fans are looking forward to their show’s return. As revealed in the finale of Season 7, the Browns plan to build a new Browntown in Colorado. They left the Alaskan bush after Ami’s diagnosis so she can be near the hospital for her medical needs.

Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs on December 15, 2017, at 10/9c on Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]