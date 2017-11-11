Shocking News About Brock Lesnar And The WWE Universal Title Revealed

After the WWE Draft and brand extension, Dean Ambrose held the WWE Title on SmackDown Live, which left Raw without a world championship. That led to the creation of the WWE Universal Championship, and it’s been the richest prize on Monday Night Raw since. Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bill Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar are the only men who have held the championship to date, which is an elite list of great performers.

The Beast Incarnate has been holding onto the WWE Universal Title since winning it from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Despite a limited schedule, Lesnar is expected to hold the title until WrestleMania 34 in April of next year. A lot of people have disliked Brock holding it for an entire year, but some shocking news has come to light that shows the success the WWE Universal Championship has had on Brock’s shoulder.

It’s being reported that in less than two years, the WWE Universal Title is the fastest-selling WWE title belt that WWE has ever produced. Before this happened, the “spinner” version of the WWE Championship was the top-selling belt in WWE history. However, the WWE Universal Championship belt will outsell even the “spinner” belt that was sold and featured on WWE programming for almost a decade thanks to John Cena.

The WWE Universe has not only embraced the WWE Universal Championship. It is now the most popular title belt in WWE history. It’s unclear why the belt has caught fire with fans, but a lot of credit should go to the four men who have held the championship. Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Goldberg all had brief reigns with it, but Brock Lesnar’s year-long run clearly shows his ability to move merchandise as a top performer.

The next man expected to hold the WWE Universal Title is Roman Reigns. There is no reason to believe the championship won’t continue to sell on his shoulder since he has one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster over the past few years. It’s also interesting to note that the title has outsold even the WWE Championship from SmackDown Live. That title may have a lot more history, but it’s clear which title is the most coveted by the WWE Universe.

[Featured Image by WWE]