‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 118 Spoilers: Farewell Ribrianne? Third Universe To Be Erased, Revealed!

Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power is all about survival. The 80 fighters from the eight universes will be fighting to prevent themselves from being erased. So far, Omni-King Zeno already erased two universes, Universe 9 and Universe 10. The latest DBS spoilers revealed the third vanishing universe along with one of the most hated characters in the Tournament of Power.

There are two ways to win the Tournament of Power. First is to defeat all the fighters from other universes, and second is to be the universe with the greatest number of fighters by the time the tournament ended. In terms of battle power, there is no doubt that Universe 11 and Universe 7 have the upper hand. If the number will be the basis, Universe 7 has the advantage followed by Universe 3.

With less than 20 minutes left, Dragon Ball Super creator Akira Toriyama thinks it’s about time to erase another universe. Dragon Ball Super Episode 118 entitled “Tragedy Closes In On The Vanishing Universe!” will feature Omni-King Zeno erasing the third universe.

According to Otakukart.com, the third vanishing universe will be Universe 2. U2 is led by God of Destruction Heles, Kaioshin Pell, and Angel Sour.

“Hey, guys. I’ve got some huge news. News so big that will cause the termination of an entire universe. Till now, we have six universes left in the Tournament of Power. Out of all the participating universes, two have been eliminated. These are Universes Nine and Ten. However, this is about to change as another Universe is about to be erased from the Tournament of Power. This universe is Universe 2. You heard it right, Universe 2 is the latest universe which is going to be eliminated.”

As of now, Universe 2 has five remaining fighters in the Tournament of Power. These include Ribrianne, Su, Zarbuto, Zirloin, and Drabanta. In Dragon Ball Super Episode 117, U2 will be going for their last push by targeting the weakened Son Goku of Universe 7. Son Goku, who is currently fighting Kefla, is set to achieve Ultra Instinct again and have his second faceoff with Jiren of Universe 11.

Android 17 and 18 will save Son Goku from the hands of Universe 2, who will fail to accomplish their goal and end up being the third universe to be erased. Most Dragon Ball Super fans will surely love the idea of U2’s erasure since it also means one of the most hated characters in the Tournament of Power, Ribrianne, will vanish.

Ribrianne doesn’t receive much appreciation from fans, especially with her ugly transformation. Also, her long ritual and antics annoyed some of the fans, believing she’s getting more air time than more important and exciting characters in the tournament.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Phát Hữu | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | Public Domain]