‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Finds Out About Zack’s Secret Life, Will He Hurt Abby Next?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will go from bad to worse when Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) shows up and blows up Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) role in the Genoa City sex ring. Abby really believed that Zack was a good man, someone she could spend her life with. And to find out that he was taking advantage of young girls and using Newman to back his sex ring is a lot for her to take in.

According to Soap Central, Abby will try to cling to Zack, hoping it is all a misunderstanding, at least at first. She doesn’t want to believe that he is capable of the things Crystal accused him of and tries to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby’s brain is in overdrive. Earlier in the evening, she believed the party was being thrown in her honor, only to learn it was a way to announce Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) return to Newman Enterprises. It’s too much for her, and she isn’t sure who to trust.

Once alone in the car, Zack tell Abby that he used to own a restaurant in Chicago where Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Crystal worked. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Zack claimed that the young girls stole from him and he had to let them go. He suggested they accused him of those awful things to get back at him.

In a state of confusion, Abby asks why he didn’t confront Crystal and Tessa at the party if what they said was untrue. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby points out that Scott wouldn’t accuse him unless he had proof. When Abby refuses to believe him, he changes his personality.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby begs him to let her go, but Zack refuses. Since she knows what the DesignDating app is about, she could tell her dad and ruin his company. Abby sits in the car seat, feeling sick to her stomach about all the innocent girls that have been used because of this app.

“If these allegations turn out to be true, then Abby has been helping this sex ring by promoting this dating app and sating how great it is,” Melissa Ordway explained.

“She wants to believe him but at the same time, she knows something is not right about Zack.”

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that things will get intense between Zack and Abby and she could be his next victim. Will Scott find Abby before it’s too late? Will Victor (Eric Braeden) locate his daughter?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

