WWE Rumors: Paige May Have Confirmed Her Split From Alberto Del Rio

There are new WWE rumors popping up that Paige may have confirmed she and Alberto Del Rio are no longer together. The former two-time WWE Divas Champion is currently training for her return to the WWE ring after a hiatus of over a year. During that time, there has been no shortage of Alberto Del Rio moments including a public altercation with Paige that caught plenty of attention. Now it appears if Paige’s latest video she released on Snapchat is true, she has split up with Del Rio.

According to a Sportskeeda report, Paige recently posted a video on her Snapchat which shows a couple in the background behind her. During the video, which a fan has posted to Twitter, Paige is showing herself at the bar or restaurant and says “This is why I’m single” before zooming her phone’s camera in on the couple making out behind her at the bar. She brings the camera back into focus to show her face to finish off the 10-second joke video.

If Paige’s “This is why I’m single” is true, it’s the first time she’s confirmed any sort of split from Alberto Del Rio. That would be good news for the former WWE Divas Champion as he seemed to be causing plenty of issues for Paige. Both superstars were suspended by WWE for violating their Wellness Policy last year which was at the beginning of Paige’s lengthy time away from the company.

Paige received a second 30-day suspension, putting her on thin ice with WWE. A third would result in her being terminated by the company. Meanwhile, Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez, departed the WWE and began to work for their rival TNA Impact Wrestling. Since joining the organization, he’s won the GFW Unified Heavyweight Championship but also was suspended there in August for his domestic assault incident which involved Paige. That caused Del Rio, who wrestles under the name Alberto El Patron there, to be stripped of the title in addition to his suspension. He just recently made his return to the show.

For the most part, Paige has been busy with her recent training at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida. So far, during all of that time, she’s posted several updates on her progress and it’s been all positive, with all signs pointing to a huge return for the “Anti-Diva” at some time in the near future. It’s still a secret as to when she’ll show up, but fans will certainly go wild for it. If she’s split with Alberto Del Rio it could only lead to her career resurgence in WWE as she moves forward towards a better future.

