Rob Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s First Birthday With Family, Blac Chyna Nowhere In Sight

Time flies really fast! Little Dream Kardashian recently turned one and her dad, Rob, threw an adorable birthday party with his family.

On Friday, the 30-year-old Rob & Chyna star kicked off his daughter’s special day with a morning birthday bash. Rob, along with her famous sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie organized Dream’s simple yet adorable party.

The Arthur George owner took to Twitter and happily shared several photos from the big day. In one of the posts, Rob showed off his presents alongside a massive balloon display which reads, “Happy 1st Birthday Dream.”

The doting father seemed to spoil his little girl with birthday gifts, which include two miniature cars and a giant stuffed horse. Dream, who was dressed casually in an Adidas shirt and matching shorts, flashed a big smile while sitting in one of her new rides.

In another photo, Rob shared a sweet father and daughter moment with Dream, which also marks his first appearance since the controversial revenge porn. The father-of-one adorably lifted his smiling daughter in the air and captioned the snap with, “Birthday girl.”

Aside from Rob, the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters also took to social media and shared some of the highlights of Dream’s big day. Kim, who attended the party with daughter North, shared a cute selfie with Dream on Twitter and expressed her love for her niece.

The KKW Beauty owner also shared a photo of Dream’s cousins, North and Penelope, riding a stuffed horse and unicorn.

Khloe, on the other hand, posted a photo of herself cuddling Dream. The Revenge Body host also shared a snap of an interesting-looking Kris Jenner cookies.

As for Kylie, the Life of Kylie star took to Snapchat and shared a side-by-side photo of two pink cakes for Dream. One of the cakes, which was from Kim, was covered in pink edible roses, while the other one from Kylie was decorated with an edible photo of the celebrant.

Happy birthday Dream ???????????????????????????? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Not surprisingly, Blac Chyna was nowhere in sight during Rob’s birthday bash for Dream. It remains unclear whether or not the former exotic dancer was invited to the party.

By noon, Dream was back to her mother as seen on the reality star’s Snapchat post. In the photo, little Dream can be seen sitting on Blac Chyna’s lap while watching her makeup done.

Previously, it has been reported that Blac Chyna will throw her own birthday party for Dream and plans to invite Rob and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

Love You happy baby ???????? pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

And it looks like the former lovers are ready to set aside their differences at least for Dream’s birthday. According to Radar Online, Rob and his momager Kris decided to attend Blac Chyna’s birthday party for the little tot.

This is despite earlier reports that the Rob and his family are skeptical about Blac Chyna’s true intentions.

So far, Blac Chyna has yet to confirm the rumors that she’s inviting Rob and the Kardashian-Jenner family to Dream’s party.

[Featured Images by Vantage News/IPx, STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]