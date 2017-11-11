Robin Williams Protected Homeless Man Being Harassed: Fans Share Upbeat Stories Of Celebrities Amid Scandals

Robin Williams may be gone, but his legacy is not forgotten — especially among fans weary of the ever-widening sexually assault claims against popular celebrities.

The past few weeks has brought an onslaught of allegations against high-ranking members of Hollywood, starting with the dozens of allegations against exec Harvey Weinstein and cascading down to include countless others. Jeremy Piven, Louie C.K, Kevin Spacey, and Ben Affleck have all faced allegations of improper sexual behavior.

These allegations have rocked Hollywood, forcing networks and movie studios to scrap projects including Spacey being fired from a movie just a few weeks from its release.

In the wake of these scandals, some fans have decided to shine a light on the more positive side of Hollywood. As the New York Daily News noted, one Twitter user asked others to share their happy encounters with celebrities.

“If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity, that would be great too,” user Bakoan tweeted Thursday.

The responses came pouring in — thousands of them in total. There were big names and lesser-known stars, with most users sharing some small but uplifting encounters they had with the celebrities.

One fan recounted a meeting with Robin Williams in which the comedian defended a homeless man who was being harassed.

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017

That led dozens of others to share their positive encounters with Robin Williams, who they said was kind and compassionate.

Robin Williams gave me a huge tip even though I forgot his salad. He was incredibly warm and kind. — alice emily west (@aliceemilywest) November 10, 2017

Even some celebrities joined in to share their stories. Actress Mara Wilson, who has used her Twitter account to attack those accused of sexual assault, said she had an entirely different experience with Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

As fans may remember, Wilson shared the screen with DeVito and Pearlman in the movie Matilda. She had some good things to say about other celebrities as well.

Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

There were more than just actors, including one encounter with a former top political official.

i tweeted about sitting two rows from madeleine albright on a train to washington and she tweeted at me to come and say hello and when i did she talked to me for awhile and was very sweet and nice — Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) November 10, 2017

The movement to share positive celebrity stories is still growing steam, with many others joining in to talk about their positive encounters in the day after the movement first started. And many more are focusing on Robin Williams and his penchant for small acts of kindness.

