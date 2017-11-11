Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Fans See No Baby Bump In New Instagram Post

Fans are demanding answers from Khloe Kardashian, wanting to know if she is pregnant or not. A new Instagram video posted by Khloe has the reality star in a bathing suit. However, there is no sign of a baby bump, so is she really pregnant or not?

In a November 9 video post by D I F F Charitable Eyewear, they announced their new partnership with Khloe Kardashian. This was for a new pair of sunglasses called the Koko. It looks like D I F F is donating a pair of reading glasses for each pair of aviators bought. That is going to come in handy, as fans of Khloe Kardashian will need them while searching for a baby bump in the video.

The video shows off Khloe’s full body in a one-piece swimsuit. While you can see all of her curves, you also cannot see a baby bump. If she is pregnant, then where is that baby bump? As Hollywood Life stated, her slender figure is showing no indication of being pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.

It was first reported back in September that Khloe was pregnant. With that being said, it is very much possible that the D I F F video was shot way before she became pregnant. Either that, or the camera work did an amazing job at hiding the bump. Regardless, her fans are baffled and wanting to know the truth.

Introducing the Koko: a fully custom vintage inspired aviator created with reality star and entrepreneur @khloekardashian! Just in time for the holidays, our partnership with Khloe allows us to expand our charitable outreach by continuing to provide reading glasses to people in need with each pair purchased! Click the link in our bio to get on the VIP Pre-Sale list and be the first to shop this exclusive collection before the launch on 11.13.???? ????: @drewkirsch #DIFFxKoko #DIFFeyewear #makeaDIFFerence A post shared by D I F F Charitable Eyewear (@diffeyewear) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:05am PST

While D I F F may have used some amazing lighting to cover up the baby bump, Khloe has not been doing the same thing in real life. She has recently been seen sporting baggy shirts and oversized coats. That is a sure sign of a baby bump, especially from someone that has been very free with her body the past few months.

There may be no sign of a baby bump in the video above, but Khloe was dropping some hints about being a mother-to-be with her Halloween costume this year. She and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, dressed up as Game of Thrones characters Daenerys and Khal Drogo. Of course, Daenerys is the Mother of Dragons, so there was one hint. She also called Tristan “daddy” in one of the Snapchat videos, so was that a hint as well?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]