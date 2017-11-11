Happy Birthday Chloe! Todd Chrisley Gushes Over His Granddaughter In Touching Instagram Post

Chloe Chrisley celebrated her fifth birthday today, as her grandparents took to Instagram to gush over the little beauty. Todd Chrisley and wife, Julie, both wrote long posts regarding their granddaughter, who was spoiled with a one-of-a-kind cake.

Todd shared a photo of himself alongside a very-smiley Chloe. In the very lengthy post, the grandfather called Chloe a “blessing” and admitted his love for her goes “to the moon and back and beyond.” The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch hinted at a dark time in his family’s past by declaring Chloe had given them hope, when they “thought it no longer existed.”

He thanked Chloe for all her unconditional love, and for bringing so much joy and happiness into the Chrisley home. He closed by letting his little one know, “you will forever have my heart.”

Julie shared two photos from the birthday festivities today, starting off with a snapshot of the birthday girl wearing a crown. Julie commented she couldn’t believe how fast time flies and declared her love for the happy 5-year-old.

The grandmother’s second post showcased an elaborate pink birthday cake that looked too good to eat. The cake was fitted with a gold tiara on top, and a sign that read “Happy Birthday Princess Chloe.”

Fans questioned if Julie made the cake on her own, as she’s known to be an expert in the kitchen. The mother-of-five has her own web series, What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley, which can be viewed on USA’s website. Julie hasn’t responded yet on if she’s the masterpiece behind the stunning cake.

Chloe also made a cameo appearance in a FabFitFun promo post from Julie today as well. The youngster is hiding behind a small black box while rocking a tiger print sweater, looking very mischievous.

Loyal Chrisley fans flooded the comment sections of all three posts sharing their Happy Birthday wishes full of balloon and cake emojis.

Todd and Chrisley were granted full custody of Chloe after a falling out with their son, Kyle. The grandparents have agreed to not show Chloe on their reality program, to avoid having to pay their estranged son royalties. According to Radar Online, Kyle and his parents are not on speaking terms.

Chrisley Knows Best airs on Thursday nights a 10 p.m. on USA.

