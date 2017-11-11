‘Little Women: LA’ Star Briana Renee Finally Leaves Her Husband

Little Women: LA star Briana Renee has allegedly finally moved on from her cheating husband. TMZ shared the details about how a source says she has decided to call it quits. A source close to the couple said that they are over and that last month Briana finally left Matt Grundhoffer.

If you have ever watched any of Little Women: LA, then you know that Matt has cheated on Briana Renee in the past and that it hasn’t really gotten better. On the show Couples Retreat, Matt even went off with another woman while they were in Alaska supposed to be working on their marriage. That didn’t matter to him, though. He has been seen cheating and flirting with other girls as well.

The source did say that they are still living in the same house, but not sleeping in the same room. This is all something big that they have to figure out while they are going through this split. It is not going to be easy on them, but Matt and Briana are done and have to decide the best way to do things for them and also for their son. After watching the show, a lot of people are going to feel like she made the right decision.

It turns out that this is true. Briana Renee actually went to her Instagram page to admit this and said that after three years they have decided to move on from their marriage. These two are finally done. A lot of fans are commenting and telling her that it is about time that she moved on from him because she deserves better than the way he treated her. She did say that they will be friends and continue to co-parent. They have one son together and they also have other children from previous relationships. This has to be a hard time for them right now.

After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage. We rode til the wheels fell off, and now we can redirect our course as friends focusing on being the best parents… ✌????#BrianaRenee #proudmama #lifehappens A post shared by Briana Renee (@briana.renee) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Are you shocked to hear that Briana Renee of Little Women: LA left Matt finally? Do you feel like she will actually stay away from him this time? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts. Hopefully, new seasons of Little Women: LA will be back soon on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]