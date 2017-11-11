‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Accused Of Arson, Abby Is Kidnapped, And Another Tragedy Strikes

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will be under suspicion of arson. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) has been kidnapped by a possible murderer and leader of the sex ring. Her family will await news of her whereabouts when Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) reveals another shocker — Scott tried to rescue her and turned up missing, too. It will be another action-packed week ahead on Young and the Restless.

According to the CBS promo, Nick chats with Noah (Robert Adamson) about the Underground. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Noah will disclose that he accepted a job at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) restaurant, Top of the Tower. Nick will admit that he isn’t sure what’s ahead for him. Apparently, the fire marshal thinks that the Underground was purposely set on fire and has suggested that he was the one who did it. Noah gasps and asked, “They think you torched your bar?”

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick wasn’t responsible for the fire that night. He may blame himself, but it was Dina (Marla Adams) that ultimately caused the fire. No one knows she was there that night, so it may take a while to figure out her involvement. It will be interesting to see how Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) react to the news that Dina destroyed Nick’s bar.

BIG trouble is coming Chelsea’s way next week! #YR pic.twitter.com/VLiPvWPvjN — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 10, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby could be in big trouble. Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) accused Zack (Ryan Ashton) of being the ringleader of a sex ring. As a result, Zack kidnapped Abby and no one knows where they went. Scott (Daniel Hall) refused to allow Zack to hurt Abby and risks his life to follow them. Scott decides to confront Zack, hoping he will let Abby go. Things do not go according to plan and Scott and Abby’s lives hang in the balance.

Not only will the Abbotts and Newmans deal with the Abby crisis, but they will have some Dina drama to handle as well. Little do they know, Dina was in the car with Zack and Abby. The Y&R promo video teases that before the week’s over, something will happen that will shock the whole city!

Will they find Scott and Abby? Will Nick face legal trouble over the Underground fire?

