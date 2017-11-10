Selena Gomez Explains Why She Won’t Collaborate With Taylor Swift Amid ‘Reputation’ Success

Selena Gomez has revealed why she has yet to collaborate with Taylor Swift on a song together, given that the duo has been friends for almost a decade.

Fans have pushed for the singers to work on a joint project together for years, and while every new album always gives them the hope that it’s going to happen, it seems that making a song together hasn’t been something on either one of their minds.

Selena Gomez spoke with Hugo Gloss, as cited via Hollywood Life, revealing that she’s one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans, aside from being her best friend, of course.

Musically, she says that while they have talked about working on something together in the past, they have never gotten around to making it happen because it hasn’t been something either one of them has really thought about properly.

Selena Gomez says that she may end up collaborating with Taylor in the future, but the timing ought to be right and the track should make sense for both of them.

Right now, Selena Gomez is solely focused on her forthcoming studio album, all while supporting the release of Swift’s new album, Reputation, which hit stores today.

Fans had actually been convinced that Selena would have a featured spot on Taylor’s new record, but after the tracklist was revealed by the songstress earlier this week, it turned out that Gomez’s name was nowhere to be found.

News of Selena Gomez gushing about her love for Taylor and the current status of a potential collaboration with her good pal comes just weeks after reports claimed that the 25-year-old has officially reconciled with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The duo have been spotted all over Los Angeles in the last month, and sources have said that their romance is stronger than ever before.

Taylor’s new album, which is out today, is already expected to sell a whopping 1 million copies in its first week, which will make it the fastest-selling first-week debut from a female artist in 2017.

