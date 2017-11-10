A Quiet Shunning: Is Derick Dillard Being Shut Out By The Duggar Family?

Derick Dillard may be the current most controversial member of the Duggar extended family. His Twitter activity has been drawing responses from viewers who don’t agree with his hard-line stance on transgender people, LGBTQ rights, and religious freedom. While Josh Duggar has been largely relegated to the background and shadows of the family’s very public life, Derick is very much in the public eye at the moment.

There are rumors that Dillard’s behavior online — calling a young transgender girl, who also happens to be a reality star on the same network, TLC, that hosts the Duggar family’s Counting On, an “oxymoron,” repeatedly misgendering her in posts, and otherwise undermining who Jazz Jennings says she herself is — are the final straw. Some viewers believe that Derick’s tweets are the reason there’s been no announcement for another season of Counting On. In the uncertainty, the Duggar Family Blog has called viewers to contact TLC and ask for more of the show.

However, others don’t believe that Counting On has come to an end — just that Derick Dillard’s space in it has. Both the banner image and the profile image on the Counting On Facebook page were updated in mid-October, and are couple-focused — and they both exclude Jill and Derick.

It’s not just the show page, though. The Inquisitr recently reported that fans thought Derick Dillard was being shunned by the family, perhaps because of certain offline behavior. Whether it’s for Derick’s dancing or denying the humanity of transgender people, though, there’s now more evidence for this theory.

The Seewald and Dillard families both have their own blogs where they post family updates. Then the Duggar Family Official page shares them from there. When either family has professional photos taken, or releases new photos of the babies, they’re often done through these blogs.

A few examples:

Jill and Derick Dillard release the first photos of baby Sam on July 13 on their blog. The Duggar Family Official page shares them the same day.

Jessa and Ben Seewald share new baby photos on August 7, September 19, and October 24. These appear on the official Facebook page, respectively, on August 8, September 19, and October 24 — never more than a day after they were posted on the Seewald blog.

Now let’s take a look at the most recent album of photos from Jill and Derick Dillard. They uploaded an album of Fall photos on November 2. These feature Jill and Derick with their two sons.

These were shared to the Duggar Family page… never. They’re not there.

It’s not because Jim Bob, Michelle, and the kids still at home are too busy to update — they’ve been doing so regularly, with posts featuring Jill Dillard’s sisters, including:

Josie playing Memory with Michelle

Jeremy and Jinger’s anniversary

Jessa’s birthday

…among others. They’ve also posted about the Texas church shooting, an upcoming movie, and other photos of grandkids.

However, the album of Jill and Derick Dillard with their little family remains conspicuously absent.

That’s not all. The family’s official Instagram has nearly three dozen photos since Jill and Derick welcomed their second son, Sam, in July. After the photo of Derick holding newborn Sam, though, there’s not another photo of Jill or Derick since.

Did Jill’s parents just forget to share her family’s fall album, while sharing all of Jessa’s family photos? Or, is this a real sign that Derick Dillard is the subject of a Duggar family divide?

