Potterheads Can Stream Every ‘Harry Potter’ Movie On HBO GO Starting In January

Grab the butterbeer because it’s time to celebrate. Every Harry Potter movie will be together on one streaming platform starting in January. HBO GO will boast the nine-movie series, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which will be available the first of the year.

HBO will air all eight Harry Potter movies uninterrupted and unedited for the first time ever, consecutively and in order. Full Harry Potter marathons have aired on cable before, but with the annoying commercial break, while also edited for time.

According to an HBO press release, the nine movies will air on HBO itself, as well as its streaming platforms HBO GO and HBO NOW. For an extra bonus, the films will be available on HBO On Demand as well.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the premium cable provider will begin its first marathon with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The marathon will end with the spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, in the early morning of January 2.

At 8 p.m. on January 2, HBO will begin airing one Harry Potter film per night. The schedule for these airings can be found below.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Wednesday, Jan. 3 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Thursday, Jan. 4 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Friday, Jan. 5 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Sunday, Jan. 7 – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Monday, Jan. 8 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Entertainment Weekly announced Freeform will air its own Harry Potter marathon at the end of November and December, but the movies will have commercial breaks. The channel will have two-movie and five-movie marathon nights, which vary greatly. The schedule can be found on their site here.

Bruce Grivetti, the president of film programming for HBO, welcomed the wizarding world with open arms.

“HBO has a long-standing reputation as the home of the best classic and recently released Hollywood movies, and having the Harry Potter franchise furthers our objective to bring quality entertainment to our subscribers across all of our platforms.”

HBO and Harry Potter distributor, Warner Bros. Studios, are both owned by the conglomerate Time Warner, so the news of the partnership comes as no surprise.

Production for J.K. Rowling’s spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, is currently in production. The film is set to premiere on November 16, 2018.

