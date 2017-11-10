Kylie Jenner Tampon Theory: Pregnant Star Fooling Fans To Think She’s Not Expecting

Kylie Jenner is loving the attention she’s getting by confusing fans on whether she’s pregnant or not.

A recent photo from the socialite’s Snapchat showed that Kylie Jenner had gone out and bought tampons from a local store in Calabasas, and within minutes, fans took to social media to let it be known that they were left puzzled.

Since the pregnancy announcement just over a month ago, Kylie Jenner has been staying away from the public, which had given fans the impression she was definitely pregnant, but then going out to buy tampons seemed to say otherwise.

Now, according to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is said to be purposely fooling her fans to wonder whether or not she’s pregnant because she’s loving the mystery around it.

A source told the outlet that Kylie Jenner knows people are eager to know more about her pregnancy, but she’s just not willing to spill any details just yet. Instead, she wants to keep everyone guessing whether she’s expecting or not.

Of course, keeping up with those kinds of games are going to become harder for Kylie, who is said to be six months pregnant already.

Just last week, to help celebrate Kris Jenner’s birthday, the lip kit fanatic was seen boarding a private jet in an all-black outfit that still showed a slight baby bump peeking through its attire.

Though Kylie Jenner has gone above and beyond to hide her pregnancy, sources close to the family continue to stress that she’s definitely expecting, despite what she has said on social media to fool fans into thinking otherwise.

She’s simply loving the attention it’s gotten her to this very point, and from how it’s turning out, insiders believe that the official announcement will be made through a publication deal with exclusive photos of the bump in due time.

Kylie Jenner has not addressed any pregnancy reports since the story first broke a little over a month ago.

Sources say that the TV personality is expected to give birth around late January or early February, having already designed her baby’s nursery room and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on designer clothing.

Do you think Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

