Danielle Stislicki Update: Person Of Interest In Missing Woman Case Rejects Plea Deal In Jogger Attack [Video]

A Berkley, Michigan, man who is considered a person of interest in the case of the missing Danielle Stislicki, rejected a plea deal Friday in an unrelated case involving a female jogger attack.

Floyd Galloway, Jr., 30, is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and assault with the intent to commit murder, in the jogger case, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He is accused of assaulting the jogger as she ran through Hines Park in Livonia on September 4, 2016, about two months before Danielle vanished from Farmington Hills, reports the Detroit News.

Galloway was offered a plea deal that stipulated if he pled guilty to kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do bodily harm with regard to the female jogger, the charge of intent to commit murder would be dropped. The deal would have resulted in Galloway spending 15 to 35 years behind bars.

According to CBS Detroit, Galloway told the judge, while turning down the plea deal, that he would rather have his case go to trial, even though he faces life in prison if convicted.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Danielle Bennetts told the Detroit News that the plea deal is now “off the table” and Galloway’s case is headed to trial on November 29. He added that around 45 witnesses will be called to testify during the trial, which is expected to last about three weeks.

With regard to Danielle’s case, the nationally syndicated show Crime Watch Daily revealed that witnesses reported seeing Danielle with Galloway the night she vanished. CWD also noted that Galloway worked as a security guard at the building where Danielle was employed.

Authorities also told CWD that Galloway was the last person to be seen with Danielle and that DNA from Danielle’s case and that of the female jogger was a match.

Galloway’s house has been searched several times with a mattress and some floorboards removed from the home.

Galloway has not been charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]