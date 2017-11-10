Taylor Swift: What Joe Alwyn Is Doing To Celebrate Girlfriend’s Album ‘Reputation’ Release

Taylor Swift couldn’t have found herself a more supportive boyfriend than Joe Alwyn, it seems.

According to reports, the actor is planning a romantic dinner with his girlfriend of several months following her performance on Saturday Night Live, having seen how hard she has worked to get the project finalized for its release date today.

The singer, who famously took a social media break to focus on writing new music, has now put together a new body of work and her fans are already obsessed with it.

Their obsession with the album doesn’t come close to the way Joe Alwyn feels about it, sources tell Hollywood Life, who wants to show Taylor Swift how proud he is of her triumphant return to the music industry with another solid record.

Taylor, who recently shot a secret music video in London, flew back to New York City this week to rehearse for her Saturday Night Live gig, but what she supposedly doesn’t know is that Joe will be there to support her all the way.

After leaving SNL, Alwyn is reportedly planning to take Taylor out for dinner — not just to celebrate the success of the album’s release, but also for the duo to spend some alone time following such a hectic work schedule that Swift has had to deal with.

Waiting for #reputation like… A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Swift is already said to be planning for her upcoming tour, which is expected to kick off over the summer.

Because she’s supposedly found it hard to be away from Alwyn for weeks at a time, the actor is expected to join his girlfriend at several shows in yet another move to show his true support for the woman whose parents he met just weeks after dating her.

Taylor Swift’s family adore Alwyn and think he’s a great fit for her, and seeing that the singer’s parents have already given their approval, it would seem as if their romance could potentially stand the chance to last longer than some of Taylor’s previous exes.

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

Reputation, according to reports, is undoubtedly expected to sell more than 1 million copies in its first week, marking it as the biggest debut on the Billboard Hot 200 by any artist this year.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]