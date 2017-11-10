‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Zack Traps Scott & Abby In Storage Unit, Victor Calls Police On Dina

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, November 13, reveal the chaos from the Newman party will continue. Victor (Eric Braeden) cannot believe that Dina (Marla Adams) stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the arm. The Abbotts and the Newmans worry about Abby and Dina’s whereabouts. Zack locks Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) in a storage locker in the middle of nowhere.

In the Top of the Tower elevator, Zack (Ryan Ashton) whines that Scott has never liked him. According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby wants to go back to clear things up and figure out who is lying. Zack doesn’t want to go back and convinces Abby to come with him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that back at the party, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) is upset and worried that Zack will come looking for her. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will try to calm her down. However, they both know Crystal has every reason to panic.

Victor cannot believe that Dina stabbed Nikki. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he wants to call the police to have her arrested. Victor suggests that Dina lashed out at Nikki because of Jack. He wants Jack to stop seeing Nikki immediately.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki bicker about the incident with Dina. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suggests that Ashley should step away to contact her mother and daughter. Ashley, Victoria, and Neil (Kristoff St. John) worry about the fallout from the allegations against Zack.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Paul (Doug Davidson) arrives and takes Nikki’s statement. Victor indicates that he wants to press charges and takes Nikki to the hospital for treatment. Ashley isn’t sure Nikki’s story is accurate. Paul tells Neil that he cannot guarantee the allegations won’t be leaked to the press.

In the car, Zack lies to Abby by saying that Tessa and Crystal were former employees and just angry with him for firing them for stealing. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby doesn’t believe him and points out that Scott wouldn’t accuse him without proof. Zack tries to convince her that he once did some shady things but now he wants to be completely legal. Zack wants to be with her, but Abby wants nothing to do with him.

Scott calls Paul to say he sees Zack’s car but the phone cuts out. Sharon (Sharon Case) grabs the phone to order him to be careful, and to say that she loves him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul assures Sharon that Scott will come out of this fine.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Scott’s car catches up to Zack’s and tries to convince Zack to hand over Abby. He suggests that she is innocent and shouldn’t be caught up in this mess.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley reel as they think about Dina’s strange behavior and Zack running a sex ring through a Newman-funded app.

In Zack’s car, he forces Abby to ignore her mother’s calls and refuses to let her out of the car. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Zack would never hurt Abby, at least not on purpose. Zack arrives at a storage unit and tells her he needs to pick up a few things.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack makes Abby get out of the car with him. Dina pops up in the backseat of the car and exits the car without anyone seeing her.

Scott appears and tells Zack that Abby isn’t going anywhere with him. Zack shoves Scott and grabs Abby’s arm. When Abby refuses to go with him, he shoves her toward Scott. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he tells Abby he really does love her, then pushes them both in a storage unit.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul visits Jack and Ashley to let them know he’s looking for Dina and Abby. He noted that when they find Dina, she will be placed under arrest for attacking Nikki.

Neil warns Victor that they must get a game plan down on how to handle this mess. He adds that it’s serious because Newman was accused of funding a sex ring. How will Newman handle the scandal? Will someone find Scott and Abby? What’s wrong with Dina?

