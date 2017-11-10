Queen Elizabeth Loans Kate Middleton Another Bracelet As Kate Tries Out New Maternity Style

Kate Middleton is back after the gut-wrenching early days of her third pregnancy saw her struggling with intense morning sickness and having to take time off to recover. Despite some difficulties with an ongoing pregnancy-related illness, Middleton is taking on plenty of royal engagements, and she’s using the opportunity to give maternity fashion a new look.

Most recently, the duchess borrowed another of Queen Elizabeth’s heritage jewelry pieces when she attended the Anna Freud Centre gala dinner earlier this week. The sparkling Diamond Quatrefoil Bracelet was once part of the queen mother’s collection, and it’s made several appearances over the decades.

The Queen Mother wore the diamond bracelet as far back as 1958, and Queen Elizabeth slipped the shiny jewels on over her white gloves for the 2010 State Opening of Parliament.

People wrote that Kate Middleton paired the bracelet with a black lace gown that she first wore in 2014. Duchess Kate is known to be very comfortable with re-wearing favorites from her wardrobe, often switching up the look with completely different accessories.

While Middleton probably didn’t count on adding sparkle to her style with a new diamond bracelet from the queen, the brilliant stones definitely made a difference.

Kate matched the bracelet with another piece from the monarch’s collection, the famous Diamond Pendant Earrings. The duchess has often been permitted to borrow the earrings from her grandmother-in-law.

According to PureWow, Queen Elizabeth doesn’t loan out her jewels without careful thought, and her willingness to give her precious gems to Kate Middleton is a sign that she has high regard for Prince William’s wife.

Two years ago, Queen Elizabeth loaned Kate two treasured and historically important pieces of jewelry when the young Duchess of Cambridge appeared at her first-ever state dinner. The queen and Prince Philip, along with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, hosted the dinner at Buckingham Palace in honor of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Madame Pang Liyuan.

Mappin and Webb jeweler Elizabeth Galton said that the generous act showed “the high esteem that the duchess is held in.”

The diamonds are stunning, of course, but it’s Kate Middleton’s pregnancy style that’s getting even more attention. The royal mum is in the early stages of her third pregnancy, and she’s having fun wearing lovely, comfortable clothes that have nothing to do with maternity fashions.

Middleton’s pregnancy style has always been eye-popping, and this time around, she’s outdoing herself. Vanity Fair wrote that for her appearance and speech at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London, England, Kate chose a luxury cashmere dress that wasn’t from a maternity collection.

Its loose fit left room for her growing baby bump but looked “a lot like regular style.” At least one of Kate Middleton’s fans think that there’s too much emphasis on Middleton’s pregnant body and not enough on the woman doing her job and looking happy, radiant, and glad to be wherever she is.

In the press today… Kate Middleton 'flaunting' 'hiding' 'showing off' her 'baby bump' – or just a pregnant woman going about her business? So sick of all the negative phrases & descriptions of womens' bodies and how they are being judged and belittled. Rant over! #280characters — Urban Collective (@collectiveurban) November 8, 2017

In the early months of her third pregnancy, Duchess Kate has chosen many drop-dead gorgeous gowns and dresses that make it hard to remember she is still battling occasional bouts of morning sickness.

As Kate Middleton’s baby bump grows, fashion lovers everywhere are eagerly awaiting her next fantastic choices.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/WPA Pool/Getty Images]