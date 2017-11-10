A Down To Earth Liam Hemsworth Takes Breaks From Shooting New Film ‘Killerman’ To Pose With Fans

He may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but that doesn’t stop Liam Hemsworth from taking time out of his busy shooting schedule to pose with fans for photos.

According to Just Jared, Liam Hemsworth has been spending time down in Savannah, Georgia, filming his new thriller Killerman. Just Wednesday, Liam and his rumored wife, Miley Cyrus, stepped out together in the town for a coffee date. And while there’s plenty of buzz as to whether Miley and Liam got secretly married in recent weeks, Liam seems to be enjoying his time down south and so do his fans.

Many of Hemsworth’s loyal followers have taken to Twitter to share photos of Liam on the set of Killerman in Savannah. But a large number of fans have proven that Liam Hemsworth is a really nice guy as he has stopped to pose for photos with fans who took time out of their day to watch him film the movie.

In a few photos, Liam can be seen posing with fans while wearing a hospital gown with a little fake blood smeared across his face. Another set of photos shows Hemsworth in a Hawaiian shirt at what looks like a drugstore. Again, the 27-year-old made a point to go out of his way to make time for his fans by posing for a picture.

This isn’t the first time that Liam has enjoyed some southern hospitality while filming in Georgia. In 2009, Savannah Now points out that Cyrus and Hemsworth shot the movie The Last Song in parts of Savannah and Tybee Island. Of course, that is also the movie set where the couple famously met.

Variety reports that Hemsworth will play the role of a money launderer who is suffering from amnesia in his upcoming film, Killerman. Orange Is the New Black star Diane Guerrero has also joined the cast to play the role of Hemsworth’s wife.

New @LiamHemsworth with some fans at the beach in tybee island, Savannah 31st October 2017 pic.twitter.com/nRTzLiY8wF — liamgalehemsworth (@liamgalehems) October 31, 2017

According to the Inquisitr, Liam also took time out of his busy shooting schedule to make a surprise guest appearance with Miley Cyrus on Saturday Night Live. The pair took part in a sketch centered around the hit game show The Price Is Right.

Do you think more of Hemsworth knowing that he seems super down to earth and takes time to pose with fans in photos?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]