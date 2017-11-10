Jack Black Challenges Chris Hemsworth To A Rock Battle Over ‘Immigrant Song’

With Thor: Ragnarok proving to be a massive success at the box office, one of the key songs from the film, Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” is seeing a huge resurgence in popularity. However, this is certainly not the first time that the song has been a big part of a movie. In fact, the song was part of a scene in the movie, School of Rock, which starred Jack Black and saw the actor singing the song while driving. Now that “Immigrant Song” has seen such a burst in popularity, Black seems to be challenging Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the cast of Thor: Ragnarok to a rock battle.

According to a report from Cinema Blend, in a post on Instagram, Jack Black seemed to believe that Thor: Ragnarok was trying to steal School of Rock‘s thunder by using the song. In a short video on his social media account, Black seemed to indicate that the only reason that “Immigrant Song” appeared in the new Thor movie was because of its use in School of Rock.

In the Instagram video, Jack Black called the use of the song in his movie, as well as his own performance, one of the best parts of the film, and therefore, he is offended that another movie would come in and steal that particular bit. Ultimately, this has led to a challenge by the actor to the Thor: Ragnarok crew. While Jack Black seems to be challenging Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, in the post itself, he tags both Hemsworth and the movie’s director, Taika Waititi.

While Jack Black has issued his challenge for a rock battle involving “Immigrant Song,” he is not waiting around for Chris Hemsworth or Taika Waititi. Instead, the actor enlisted some of his co-stars from his newest movie, The House with a Clock in its Walls, to help him with his challenge. In a second video posted to his Instagram account, Black shared his direct challenge to the Thor: Ragnarok group. The video itself is mostly done in slow motion and is a tribute to the song at the center of this challenge.

Now, Jack Black and the fans are just waiting to see if Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi will respond to the challenge over “Immigrant Song.” Whether the challenge was just a chance to post this video from the set of his new movie, or even just a fun way to bring more attention to the humor present in Thor: Ragnarok, it remains to be seen if the Thor cast will take Black’s rock battle challenge.

Daddy’s School Of Ragnaroth from the set of “The House With A Clock In It’s Walls” A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:21am PST

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]