‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Wants JJ Off The Police Force After Tragic Shooting

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of tension in Salem in the coming week. As many DOOL fans already know, one of Salem’s most beloved citizens, Theo, will be tragically injured, and while the city will rally around him, things will go from bad to worse for JJ Deveraux.

According to a November 10 report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see a lot of emotional scenes over the course of the next week. On Friday, Theo was shockingly shot by Salem police officer JJ, when he believed that the young man was a criminal fleeing the scene of a crime. However, as viewers know, Theo was only looking for answers about who may be sabotaging DiMera Enterprises. Now, Abe will want justice for his young son.

This week, while Theo fights for his life, JJ will be dealing with the guilt of his actions. As if JJ’s guilt isn’t enough, it seems that he may also lose his job and his girlfriend due to the tragic shooting. The report claims that Theo’s father, Abe Carver, will be furious over the entire incident. JJ is a police officer who is sworn to protect the innocent, and instead, he will have altered Theo’s life forever. Now, Abe is calling for action, and since he happens to be the mayor of Salem, it looks like he’ll get it.

In the latest #DAYS, Abe becomes furious when he finds out Theo is working for DiMera Enterprises.https://t.co/lR8DP8evf6 pic.twitter.com/3cjCZMZ787 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 27, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers report that Abe will want JJ off of the Salem police force, as he does not want the young cop to be working side by side with his daughter, Lani. Sadly, Lani will be caught in the middle of all of this madness. Abe will be pulling at her to keep her distance from JJ, whom she’s been dating for months. She’ll be worried sick about her little brother Theo’s injuries, and she’ll be forced to deal with whatever comes next in her relationship with JJ.

It seems that Abe may get his wish when it comes to JJ, but how far will Abe go in his quest to punish JJ for accidentally shooting Theo? The latest Days of Our Lives news reveals that Police Commissioner Hope Brady will decide to take JJ’s badge and gun and suspend him for the second time in a few weeks. Will JJ lose his job at the Salem PD for good? Tune in to NBC weekday afternoons to find out how it all plays out.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Is Abe being too hard on JJ?

[Featured Image by Justin Lubin/NBC]