Duggar Family News: Michelle Criticized For Letting Jana Raise Kids, Josie’s Health and Looks Questioned

The Duggar family has profited from their 19 kids. For years, they had a popular show on TLC called 19 Kids and Counting, in which they revealed how they operate as a family despite its huge size. One thing that the show revealed is that they have a “buddy system,” in which older kids are responsible for at least two or three younger ones. A recent picture of the matriarch of the family, Michelle Duggar, spending time with her youngest kid, Josie Duggar, got the fans wondering if she did her job as a mother

Being responsible for 19 kids means that Michelle had to ration out attention paid to each and every child so that everyone gets fair treatment. However, in real life, it may have been more tricky to spend time with some of her kids.

When Michelle finally posted a photo, in which she is hanging out with her youngest, the fans began to criticize that she is finally returning to her motherly duties now that all the older girls are gone.

“Now that most of the older girls are married and leaving home, maybe Michelle can actually raise the little ones instead of the older “buddies” doing it,” one fan wrote. “Nice job parenting Michelle! Welcome back!”

It is true that most of the girls over the age of 18 is married off now. Jill and Jessa Duggar have moved out years ago and now have two baby boys of their own. Jinger Duggar got married to Jeremy Vuolo a year ago and 20-year-old Joy-Anna announced that she is expecting her first baby back in September.

Jana Duggar, 27, is the only Duggar girl that is around to take adult responsibilities around the house. She has been named the “Cinderella Duggar” by the followers as she is often seen doing chores, cooking, fixing and gardening instead of dating like her sisters.

The next oldest girl still living in the Duggar compound is Johannah Duggar, who recently turned 12.

The picture of Michelle and Josie also prompted fans to inquire about Josie’s health. The youngest Duggar was born “premature at just 25 weeks,” according to Us Weekly, and spent a lot of time at the hospital in the first year of her life. When she was five years old, she went into a seizure in front of the camera, scaring not just her family members, but also the viewers of 19 Kids and Counting. Michelle later confirmed that Josie suffers from “febrile seizures,” which is caused by a spike in body temperature.

“How is Josie’s health doing? The reason I ask is because I know she’s had some seizures and I’m an epileptic myself,” one fan asked.

The family is expecting the seizures to disappear as Josie gets older.

“Josie has grown up so much and is such a beautiful girl,” one fan commented. “Each time I see her I am thankful for God’s mercy and blessing in her life! You look wonderful too! God bless your beautiful family and now extended families.”

Do you think Michelle will be seen more often on Facebook with her kids, now that almost all her girls are gone? Or do you think Jana will have to step up? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]