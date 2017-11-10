‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Daughter After Split From Husband David

Shannon Beador may be in the midst of a divorce with her estranged husband David, but online, she’s keeping her head high and focusing on her children.

Earlier this week, just a short time after news broke of The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s plans to split from David, Shannon Beador revealed her 13-year-old daughter Stella had suffered a severe bruise during a high school basketball game. A short time later, the longtime reality star returned to Instagram with better news about her oldest daughter, 16-year-old Sophia.

“Sophie at Homecoming,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of the photo.

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband also share 13-year-old Adeline, Stella’s twin sister.

Shannon Beador and David Beador joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its ninth season and the following year, they revealed major cracks in their marriage after it was confirmed that David had engaged in a months-long affair with another woman. Then, after undergoing intense couples counseling during Season 10, the now-ex couple renewed their vows in front of their friends and family during the 11th season of the Bravo TV reality show.

While Shannon Beador’s marriage appeared to be in a good place at the end of Season 11, despite Vicki Gunvalson’s claims of abuse, their relationship ultimately took a turn for the worse ahead of Season 12, and they were unable to get their romance back on track.

Shannon Beador confirmed her separation from David Beador at the end of last month with a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish. In the statement, Beador said that divorce wasn’t in her vision, but unfortunately, she and David had decided to amicably part ways. The longtime reality star also told the outlet that she and her estranged husband would remain partners in parenthood and said they were committed to raising their three daughters together.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

