Daniel Bryan has never hidden his desire to step back into a wrestling ring and perform once again for the crowds — not as a general manager but as a professional wrestling. However, there is almost no chance of that ever happening inside the confines of a WWE ring thanks to Bryan’s past concussion issues. However, in a recent interview with the Trentonian, Daniel said that the WWE actually would love to see him wrestle for the company again.

The WWE Can’t Let Daniel Bryan Wrestle

The problem, according to Daniel Bryan, is that as much as the WWE wants him to wrestle again, they can’t allow him to do so. Bryan said that there is more to the situation than just doctors saying he can wrestle again thanks to the current political climate.

When Bryan talks about the political climate, he is talking about the issue of concussions in the world of sports. Professional sports organizations like the NFL and NBA have set up strict protocols and won’t allow a player back on the field or court until they pass these protocols.

It is worse in the WWE, where the company recently found themselves in a giant lawsuit with many former professional wrestlers who claimed the WWE sent them out to compete despite showing concussion symptoms.

As a result, the WWE has no choice but to deny Daniel Bryan and his desire to wrestle for the company again. As Bryan said in the interview, the WWE has stockholders to answer to, and because they are a giant corporation and large business in the United States, they can’t risk putting him back into the ring.

Daniel Bryan Still Plans To Wrestle Again

However, while the WWE refuses to allow Daniel Bryan to step back into a ring as a wrestler again, that doesn’t mean he is finished with his career as an active wrestler. Before talking about the fact that the WWE wants him to wrestle but can’t allow it, Daniel said that he is still working to get clearance to wrestle again from doctors.

Daniel Bryan said all his medical tests have come back fantastic, and every doctor he has spoken to said he is healthy enough to continue his career. However, since the WWE won’t allow it, Bryan will have to look elsewhere.

FanSided spoke to Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff, who said that Daniel Bryan (who wrestled there as Bryan Danielson) was welcome to return to ROH in the future. Bryan then took to Twitter and said that it was an “interesting read.”

Daniel Bryan finishes up his WWE contract in 2018.

[Featured Image by WWE]