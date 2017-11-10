Judy Haim Names Her Son Corey’s Alleged Abuser

Judy Haim is speaking out on the recent news stories about her late son, Corey Haim, and the alleged sexual abuse he suffered when he was a child actor in the 1980s. In a new interview on The Dr. Oz Show, Judy claims recent tabloid reports that actor Charlie Sheen raped her 13-year-old son when they worked on the 1986 movie Lucas are false. In the preview clip, which you can see below, Judy then goes on to tell Dr. Oz that her son was abused, but not by Sheen.

“I have to tell you that this guy Dominick is the guy that abused my son,” Judy Haim said. “My son said so.”

Judy Haim revealed that fellow child star Corey Feldman introduced her son to Dominick Brascia, who lived near them in Studio City, California. Judy said the Coreys and their other friends would visit Brascia’s home to watch TV and play pool, and that one day she received a phone call from her son, who told her Brascia wouldn’t get off of him. Judy alleged that she arrived at the home to see Dominick forcing himself her son.

“Dominick was sitting on my son, pinning him to the floor, not allowing him to move,” Judy Haim said.

“I took a pool cue—and I went so close to his head and I said: ‘You better get off of him or I’m bashing your head in.’ And he got off of him and we left.’ “

Judy Haim’s sit-down with Dr. Oz comes after by a recent interview with Brascia, in which he alleged that Sheen sexually molested Corey Haim as a young teen, according to the New York Post. The former Two and a Half Men star has vehemently denied the allegations that he molested his Lucas co-star.

While Judy Haim publicly named her son’s abuser to Dr. Oz, the official Corey Haim website previously name-checked Dominick Brascia as Corey’s abuser. In a 2016 post, a statement for Judy Haim, written by family friend Greg Harrison, alleged that Judy walked in on her son’s molester.

“What I am about to say is not my opinion, it comes straight from the mouth of Corey Haim,” Harrison wrote. “I have also had enough of listening to people accusing and blaming Judy Haim for not protecting her son Corey. Let me tell you about this brave amazing woman who Corey loved dearly…Picture Judy Haim barging into a room and grabbing a pool cue and threatening actor-director and pedophile Dominick Brascia, to get off her son.”

Harrison stated that Corey Feldman’s abuse took place when he was 15-years-old during the filming of the movie The Lost Boys and that he was introduced to Brascia by co-star and real-life bestie Corey Feldman. The timeline is in conflict with Corey Feldman’s account in his 2013 book Coreyography that his friend was abused at an even younger age by one of his co-stars on the set of Lucas.

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman got into a heated discussion about their past abuse on an episode of their reality show The Two Coreys. In the episode, Corey Haim called Corey Feldman out for not protecting him. It was a very difficult episode for fans of the former teen idols to watch. Corey Haim died of pneumonia in 2010 at age 38.

In a statement to Vanity Fair, Corey Feldman’s publicist said the actor cannot speak to exactly what happened with Corey Haim when they were child stars.

“Corey can only speak about his own experiences,” Feldman’s rep said. “He can only attest to events that he actually saw; anything he was told by other victims is merely hearsay. Unfortunately, some of them are not here to recount their horrors and all we can hope is that all abusers are held accountable.”

You can see a preview clip of Corey Haim’s mom talking to Dr. Oz in the video below.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]