‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Spoilers: Deleted Scenes From The Theatrical Release

The official trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was released on Marvel’s YouTube channel on July 22, 2017, and included some deleted scenes from the theatrical release. The movie was released in November of 2017 at cinemas worldwide and received positive reviews. The movie broke the record highest-grossing domestic movie, opening with $121 million at the box office in its opening week. Thor: Ragnarok is also doing well worldwide with positive feedback from moviegoers and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During filming, Anthony Hopkins (Odin) is seen dressed like a beggar; Odin escapes to New York roaming the streets as a beggar predicting Earth’s ominous future. Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) probably meet Odin before his demise in New York. The official trailer shows Thor throwing his hammer (Mjolnir) at Hela in an Alley in New York. However, the theatrical release sees Odin and his two sons meeting in an open field in Norway overlooking the seas. Director Taika Waititi moved the location to Norway because it provided the right setting for Odin to have his last moments with his sons. Another reason for choosing Norway could be because of the connection between Norway and Norse mythology. Odin is considered a very powerful god and portraying him as a hobo may not have been the best idea.

Other deleted scenes from Thor: Ragnarok include a scene showing a lady leaving Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) bedroom, affirming her sexuality like in the comic books. Hela’s extended fighting scene, where she is spinning with lots of swords in the air, is also deleted. Another scene removed is the slow dramatic turn by Hela wearing her fancy headgear as seen in the trailer. Loki twirling knives on a bridge is also conspicuously missing from the theatrical release. In another deleted scene, Thor, Loki, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie are seen standing on the rainbow bridge, ready to confront Hela. However, in the movie, Hulk is seen fighting with Hela’s wolf instead.

Finally, another deleted scene shows Thor landing on the rainbow bridge after striking Hela with lightning, but notice from the trailer that his right eye still intact and not wounded like we see in the movie. In the movie, Hela cut Thor’s right eye before the scene where he summons the power of lightning. This scene is not so obvious and could be overlooked without careful scrutiny. Thor: Ragnarok is still awesome without the deleted scenes, and the balance of action and humor is fantastic.

[Featured Image by Inn-ke/Wikimedia Commons/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-SA 4.0 ]