‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Can Sally Win Liam’s Heart? ‘B&B’ Fans Think So!

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will wish things were different so she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could be together. However, little does she know that Liam has feelings for her too and has just told his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), that they kissed after the Spectra building exploded. It is all leading up to a showdown between Sally and Steffy. Can Sally win Liam’s heart and steal him from Steffy?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Liam admitted to Steffy that he and Sally kissed. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy couldn’t believe her ears. While she was risking her life to find him in the rubble, he was locking lips with Sally. Steffy pressed him to find out if he had feelings for her, a question he couldn’t answer. Steffy couldn’t believe her ears and cried as she realized that Liam wasn’t the loyal and honorable man she thought.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam’s confusion will lead to Steffy running to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to tell him that he was right about Sally. She will feel silly that she refused to listen to Bill’s warning.

Bill will offer a shoulder to cry on and a listening ear. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the two of them will hit the sheets during the week of November 13.

Liam visits Sally and they rehash their moments in the collapsed building that have bonded them forever. WATCH FULL EP: https://t.co/snHUKTx6EZ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/he9hLBvHLa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that all Liam wanted was for Steffy to see what he saw and to sympathize with him. Steffy refused to see that Bill was targeting Sally, which put a wedge between them.

While Sally has Liam’s attention, can she pull him away from Steffy? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he respects Sally for having a good attitude and working hard. Nothing has been given to her. Sally has worked hard to build her business from the ground up. In fact, Liam is one of the only people who knows that Bill’s lie about Caroline’s (Linsey Godfrey) health drove Thomas (Pierson Fode) away from her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers haven’t revealed if Liam and Sally will become a couple. Even if they don’t, they have a genuine friendship and intimacy that works between them. As for Liam and Steffy, their relationship is about to suffer some tough times.

Do you want Liam to give Sally a chance?

