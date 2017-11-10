WWE News: Samoa Joe Teams Up With The Shield For Big Match Moment

At a recent event, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose of WWE’s The Shield got a helping hand from their previous opponent Samoa Joe. While Joe had participated in a match against Rollins, Ambrose, and Kurt Angle at a previous WWE event, he provided some assistance for his former foes at a show in Germany. It has some fans buzzing and upset that a former opponent who attacked Rollins and fought Reigns is working with them. Could this mean that “The Samoan Bulldozer” Samoa Joe will be teaming up with the popular duo at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view?

As Give Me Sport reported recently, with Roman Reigns still recovering from medical issues, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins gained some unique tag team partners to fill out their six-man tag team matches at live shows. One of them was “The Game” Triple H, who previously played a part in splitting up Rollins from Ambrose and Reigns. Then, it was WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle again. Angle had teamed up with the duo for the big main event at WWE’s TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 pay-per-view. He participated in a six-man tag at one of the WWE’s European tour shows and faced off against Samoa Joe, a former rival from his TNA Impact Wrestling Days.

However, WWE seemed to flip the script at another show overseas. At the Dortmund, Germany show, Rollins and Ambrose were involved in a Triple Threat tag team match against New Day as well as Cesaro and Sheamus. The duo would end up losing that match so there was no surprise title change on the road. Finn Balor and Samoa Joe also showed up during the bout. The post-match moment (seen in a fan video here), was one that sent fans in Dortmund into a frenzy and is probably shocking fans on the internet.

At the conclusion of the match, the New Day got involved and it was Samoa Joe who came out to help Rollins and Ambrose. He teamed up with the duo to hit the famous “Triple Powerbomb” on Xavier Woods. The fans seemed to enjoy it that were in attendance, as Ambrose and Samoa Joe had a comical moment ahead of the Powerbomb where Dean showed Joe how they do the “pre-Powerbomb” Shield taunts.

So could this mean Reigns goes heel and Joe is the newest Shield member? Not so fast. It’s still being reported that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will have their third member of The Shield, Roman Reigns, back for their Survivor Series battle against the New Day. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe will be part of Kurt Angle’s squad of five Raw superstars as they take on Team SmackDown in a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at the PPV.

Of course, it all begs a pressing question: WWE fans, if you could replace Roman Reigns in The Shield group with another superstar, who would it be?

[Featured Image by WWE]