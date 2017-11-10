Major News On When Chris Jericho Is Expected To Make His WWE Return

In the first time in over 18 years, Chris Jericho is wrestling a match outside of a WWE ring; but will he make a return back to the company anytime soon? The last time this occurred was when he teamed with Eddie Guerrero at a WCW Live Event on July 27, 1999 against Kidman and Rey Mysterio, in which his team came out on the losing end. Jericho would make his WWE debut weeks later in one of the most anticipated appearances in company history, and not step foot anywhere else ever since. Being known for years as a loyal company guy, Jericho prided himself on stating that he does not plan on working anywhere else, although there have been reports over the years of him considering doing so.

According to Jericho, his decision to step out of the WWE for the first time in nearly two decades was a fairly easy one. Not only does he believe that Omega is the best performer in the world of pro wrestling today, but Jericho also feels as if he just came off of the best run of his WWE career. These components made for a shocking and surprise appearance at Power Struggle, which is something that Jericho has been a master at doing for many years.

IT’S REALLY HAPPENING‼︎ OMEGA vs JERICHO IS SET FOR #NJWK12 ‼︎ THE SHOWDOWN IN TOKYO‼︎ 04 JANUARY 2018‼︎ pic.twitter.com/NORGhubim6 — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) November 5, 2017

Is Jericho Expected To Return To The WWE Anytime Soon?

There has been strong speculation that Jericho is indeed going to make a return to the WWE soon. Sean Waltman recently stated on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast that he has no doubt that Y2J will be back in a WWE ring. He also believed that Jericho did not ask WWE permission to wrestle Omega, nor should he have asked because he is no longer under contract.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those close to Jericho are expecting his return to be sometime in 2018, with one source believing that he can show up as soon as the 25th Anniversary of Raw, which is scheduled for Monday, January 22. The angle with this return would be that, with his appearance in New Japan just a few weeks prior, the comeback would be much bigger than before.

[Featured Image by WWE]