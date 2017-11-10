Seattle Seahawks Injury Updates: Bad News Includes Loss of Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson Controversy

Seattle Seahawks injury updates are starting to come in from the Thursday night game (November 9) against the Arizona Cardinals. Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, and even Kam Chancellor are making headlines for what took place during the game. Though it did end up as an important win in the NFL standings, this may have turned into a very costly victory for the franchise.

NFL analyst Adam Schefter was just on ESPN’s NFL Live to discuss the situation with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In a report on Friday (November 10), he addressed a play where Wilson was forced to leave the game against the Cardinals. After taking a hard hit that was later ruled as a roughing the passer penalty, Wilson was told to leave the field by the referee. There have been a lot of questions about what took place and whether Wilson put himself back in the game without being cleared.

Schefter reported that the NFL is going to conduct a “thorough review” of the situation and what took place that allowed Wilson to return to the field so quickly. If it turns out that the Seattle Seahawks didn’t follow the NFL Concussion Protocol correctly, the team could be subject to fines and further punishments. The league has not elaborated on the situation, but it is something that fans will want to pay close attention to as it unfolds over the next few days.

Competitors on the field, but at the end of the day we’re brothers. Sending my prayers???????? to @RSherman_25. Need you back on the field Big Bro to continue motivating me & all corners in football. pic.twitter.com/8FwCcnV92W — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 10, 2017

Regarding the Seattle Seahawks injury updates, another huge piece of news is that All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has been lost for the season. He took to Twitter to not only confirm that he had suffered a ruptured Achilles but to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. This outpouring of support was immediately obvious during the game, as teammates and players from the Arizona Cardinals approached him to commiserate after the injury. That continued on social media following the game, and Sherman has been very gracious in response.

Jarran Reed (hamstring), Duane Brown (ankle), Richard Sherman (Achilles), Frank Clark (collision), Sheldon Richardson (collision), C.J. Prosise (ankle), Russell Wilson (jaw), and Kam Chancellor (stinger) were all injured in this Week 10 game. They joined a list that already included Earl Thomas, Eddie Lacy, and Cliff Avril for the Seahawks. Chancellor had to be carted off the field following the win after getting examined in the blue tent. His injury is being monitored and should be updated soon, but it raises some serious concerns about Week 11.

This Seattle Seahawks injury report is about as bad as it gets, with big names like Duane Brown, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor that the team cannot really afford to lose for an extended period of time. The only definite news is that Sherman and Avril are done for the year. Everyone else will likely have additional updates on their situations as the Week 11 practices get started.

