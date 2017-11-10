Shemar Moore Shuts Down Phaedra Parks Dating Rumors, Says He’s Only Met Her Once

Phaedra Parks seems to be back to telling half-truths. Last week, the defamed housewife had the world thinking that she’d moved on from her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, to actor Shemar Moore, when she posted a steamy photo of them from a TV appearance and promoted his current project, S.W.A.T.

Phaedra captioned the photo, “The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night???? @swatcbs premieres on @cbstv & @globaltv @10/9c #1 #babygirl Tune in! Set your DVR!”

The photo appears to have been from their December 2016 joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During their appearance, the pair got quite cozy and even kissed a few times. Many viewers chalked up their interaction to a publicity stunt, but some were convinced this meant that they were dating.

Phaedra’s reposting of their stint on the show gave a second wind to the dating rumors. Fans of the two stars flocked to Phaedra’s comment section, demanding to know the status of their relationship, but Phaedra stayed mum. Now, Shemar is speaking up. Moore spoke to E! Online on Thursday and his comments paint a totally different picture than the one that Phaedra implied.

Apparently, the resurgence of the dating rumors shocked Shemar as much as they shocked their fanbases. According to the actor, he’s happily single. As far as the kisses he shared with Phaedra, he had just intended to go along with the unpredictable atmosphere of Watch What Happens Live.

“Andy Cohen does this thing late at night and he likes to get you to drink. And so you’re loose and you have fun on his show,” he explained. “So I just decided to have a good time and she was such a good sport and we played and we flirted and we got our little kissy face on.

Not only is Shemar not dating Phaedra Parks, but their meeting last year was the first and last time he’s ever seen her.

“And then that went viral and that’s the first and the last time that I’ve ever seen or met Phaedra.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Phaedra Parks was pretending to date Shemar Moore in an attempt to get back onto RHOA. Shemar’s statement seems to support that speculation.

To recap, Parks was let go from RHOA, following the Season 9 reunion after she spread a lie about Kandi Burruss wanting to drug and rape Porsha Williams. Following her departure, several reports came out saying that, on top of Phaedra lying, the producers weren’t in the mood to fight for her because she hadn’t been too forthcoming about her divorce from Apollo Nida or her dating life.

Phaedra Parks has yet to respond.

You can check out their appearance on WWHL below.

[Featured Image by Ben Rose/Getty Images]