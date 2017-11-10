Ancient European Farmers And Foragers Hooked Up A Lot, Says New Genetic Study

A new study of DNA from Neolithic farmers and foragers shows that these people, with very different diets and lifestyles, mated with each other a lot. The genetic data was extracted from humans who lived in Europe about 8,000 to 4,000 years ago. They first made contact after waves of farmers from the region we now call Turkey migrated to Europe. Their mating with the hunter-gatherers who were already there helped to shape the genetic profile of European populations at the time.

The researchers examined genetic material from the bones of 154 farmers from Hungary, Germany, and Spain that were from around 4,200 years to 8,000 years ago, Science Daily reports. The farmers’ DNA was analyzed against genes from three Neolithic foragers whose bones were found in Hungary, Luxembourg, and Spain; a fourth 14,000-year-old hunter-gatherer from Italy; and over 20 Anatolian farmers from about 8,500 years ago.

The DNA analysis revealed that farmers in each European region had more hunter-gatherer genes over time. The farmers from Hungary had about 10 percent of the forager DNA, while the farmers found in Germany had about 20 percent by about 5,000 years ago. The farmer fossils found in Spain had about 30 percent forager DNA.

These findings contradict the previous scientific consensus that there was only one period of genetic mixing between farmers and foragers. Before this study, geneticists believed that these two groups interbred soon after the first wave of farmer migration and that foragers either joined the farmers or left the region. But these new findings indicate that the interbreeding kept on going for several centuries. They were “hooking up” a lot and for a long time.

“Even though there weren’t any major new migrations into Europe after the arrival of farmers, there were ongoing ancestry changes throughout the Neolithic due to interactions between farmers and hunter-gatherers,” said geneticist Mark Lipson of Harvard Medical School in Boston.

In 2015, a study revealed that the foragers’ acceptance of farming seems to have been more prevalent in Southern Europe. Northern Europeans resisted it for much longer, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

To reach this conclusion, researchers examined the “adoption or rejection” of ornamental jewelry that adorned various populations by different populations in the Early Neolithic period, which stretched from 8,000 to 5,000 BC. So, they found that the spread of farming was not as linear as was previously thought.

