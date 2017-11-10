All In The Family: Oklahoma Woman Marries Her Own Mother, Is Arrested For Incest

An Oklahoma woman kept it “all in the family” when she married her biological mother.

Writers for Oxygen report that 26-year-old Misty Velvet Dawn Spann tied the knot with Patricia Spann, 44, back in March and was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years for incest.

The elder Spann also previously married her own son in 2008. That union was eventually annulled. According to Oxygen, Patricia lost custody of her children — Misty, her son, and an unidentified third child — years ago and only came to reconnect with the trio later in life.

“Patricia Ann Spann reunited with her daughter, one of the three children she lost custody of, in 2014,” Oxygen writes.

“She and Misty Velvet Dawn Spann ‘hit it off’ so well,” they go on to say, “[the pair] married each other” earlier this year.

Their union was annulled back in September after investigators of the Department of Human Services performed a child welfare check at the Spanns’ shared home and discovered the illegal union between mother and daughter.

“Patricia told the Oklahoma Department of Human Services that she assumed the marriage wasn’t breaking any laws because her name was no longer listed on Misty’s birth certificate,” Oxygen goes on to explain, “but the mother did use a fake name on their marriage certificate, just in case.”

Incest is considered a felony in the state of Oklahoma and is punishable up to 10 years.

The report goes on to note that the woman who married her mother had also been looking to adopt more children and believed that by being wed, she would have better chances of obtaining her wish.

A judge declared last month that Patricia may have influenced Misty to become her wife “by fraud.”

“[Patricia Spann] also married her biological son in 2008,” the New York Daily News adds, “but the marriage was later annulled after he described it as incest,” according to a court affidavit.

She reportedly married him to keep the child, a member of the military, from fighting in Iraq.

Patricia did not make mention of her marriage to her son when she arrested after the marriage to her daughter was uncovered.

Patricia Spann, like her daughter, was also charged with incest and was ordered to return to court for sentencing in January. The children of the woman who married her mother have been since been removed from their parent’s care.

[Featured Image by Stephens County Sheriff Dept.]