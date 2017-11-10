‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband Reunites With Estranged Son Kaden

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, reunited with his estranged son, Kaden, at the end of last week, and according to a new report, he later told fans their bond was “inseparable” despite his legal issues with the child.

Months after being accused of violating a protective order, David Eason reunited with his young son and posed for a number of photos with the boy, which his Teen Mom 2 star wife later shared on her Instagram account. Around the same time, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed on November 10 that Eason shared photos of his own and spoke of his day out with his son.

“Kaden David Eason you are the man! I’m so proud of you and our bond is inseparable!” David Eason wrote in the caption of a slideshow of Instagram photos of himself and Kaden. “Keep shining kiddo, you are amazing!”

Jenelle Evans and her husband have been targeted with a number of bad parenting accusations over the past few months due to scenes on Teen Mom 2 Season 8. As fans may recall, the couple most recently came under fire after Evans’ middle son, 3-year-old Kaiser, was seen begging for food and being dragged across their yard by Eason in what appeared to be an aggressive manner.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason share a total of five children, including their daughter Ensley, who was born in January of this year.

Jenelle Evans is also mom to 8-year-old Jace from her past relationship with Andrew Lewis, who is cared for full-time by her mother, Barbara, and to 3-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with Nathan Griffith. As for Eason, he is dad to son Kaden and daughter Maryssa, both of whom were welcomed during his past relationships.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason tied the knot in September after two years of dating, and their wedding was featured during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 on Monday night.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including her husband, their kids, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. The couple will also soon star in The Ex Files, which doesn’t yet have a set premiere date.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]