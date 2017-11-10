“Ring up the curtain,” because something special is about to arrive. Marshall Bruce Mathers III dropped on November 10 his latest single “Walk On Water” featuring industry powerhouse singer Beyonce Knowles.

Detroit-based rapper Eminem sent the internet into a frenzy when he released a cryptic message on the same day. Eminem teased the latest track by using a mock doctor´s note, which featured an infomercial with the words “Walk on Water,” the video stated.

The song opens with Queen Bey´s powerful vocals, “I walk on water/But I ain’t no Jesus.” The song is a soft piano melody that includes a synthesizer, a haunting string section, and muted percussion, according to Variety.

“Despite its arrogant-sounding title, the song – which was produced by Rick Rubin and co-written with Beyonce and Skylar Grey, who co-wrote Eminem´s hit ‘Love the Way You Lie’ – is a depressive meditation on trying and failing to meet up to expectations.”

His latest single arrived a month after Eminem dedicated a four-minute verbal assault of President Donald Trump. He performed the song in light of all of the current controversies surrounding the administration at the White House.

After a four-year hiatus, Slim Shady is expected to release his ninth studio album. There is no official statement or confirmed release date. However, a recent report by Billboard corroborated that the name of the newest album is Revival.

Elsewhere, Eminem is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live on November 18, with more surprises to come.

The release of the new single, “Walk on Water,” featuring Eminem and Beyonce may have rained on Taylor Swift´s new album, Reputation. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news and compiled a list of reactions from Twitter users.

“Eminem’s big news came out of thin air on the same day Taylor Swift returned with her highly anticipated new album…”

I haven’t even heard the song but @Beyonce did that pic.twitter.com/YqmoEc1xOA — beylamént thomas (@Official_Lament) November 10, 2017

Eminem has been around the music business for some time. He’s accumulated 10 No. 1 albums and over 100 million albums sold worldwide. In addition, he has won 15 Grammy awards from 43 nominations.

STOP EVERYTHING! Eminem & Beyonce teamed up for "Walk on Water" *screaming* https://t.co/GTHsrakNm4 pic.twitter.com/4lqL6GIgiU — billboard (@billboard) November 10, 2017

Two very popular artists came together to create a song that’s nothing short of amazing. This latest collaboration will be watched and talked about for weeks. Expect Eminem’s album Revival to be filled with new revelations.

