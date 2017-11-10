Every Lyric On Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ That Is Probably About Kanye West

Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, Reputation, hasn’t even been out a full 24 hours, and fans have already completely dissected every single lyric. While Taylor is known for writing songs about past boyfriends, she’s not one to shy away from calling out an enemy in her tunes. Reputation has several lyrics that seem to highlight her feud with long-time nemesis Kanye West.

“Look What You Made Me Do” was the first single released from Reputation back in August, and it was the Swifties first look at some Kanye-related shade. The whole track appeared to be about Kanye, as Taylor sang about his “tilted stage.” Rolling Stone noted Kanye stood on a tilted stage during his “Saint Pablo” tour which was suspended above the crowd.

Swift also sings, “The role you made me play: of the fool / No, I don’t like you.”

The “Gorgeous” singer is alluding to the secretly taped phone conversation Kanye and Kim Kardashian recorded while Kanye was asking permission to use Taylor in his recent song. Taylor agreed but was oblivious to the fact that Kanye would refer to her as a “b***h” and claim responsibility for her success.

Many Swifties also believe the popular line spoken at the end of “LWYMMD,” “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” alludes to that very same recorded conversation.

Kanye also appears to pop up in two new songs from Reputation, “I Did Something Bad” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

In “IDSB,” Taylor sings, “They say I did something bad / Then why’s it feel so good?” This line is also a reference to the notorious phone conversation between Taylor and Kimye. She’s alluding to how she was accused of lying about approving Kanye’s lyrics, and her reputation became scorned.

Taylor’s Instagram was flooded with snake emojis after the phone conversation leaked. The snake would end up being the symbol used in the promotion of Reputation.

Kimye gets yet another jab in “IDSB” when Taylor quotes, “They’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one / They got their pitchforks and proof / Their receipts and reasons.”

This is another reference to the phone call, as Taylor defends that she isn’t a “witch,” with their “receipts” hinting at the recording.

Taylor goes on, “I never trust a narcissist / But they love me.” While some fans suggest this line is about Calvin Harris, many note Kanye’s reputation for being a narcissist in the music industry.

Several other lyrics from “IDSB” draw a fine line between Kanye and Calvin, and fans are still debating over which lyrics are about whom.

In “TIWWCHNT,” she continues to go after the “Jesus Walks” singer. She begins, “So why’d you have to rain on my parade? / I’m shaking my head / I’m locking the gates.”

It’s possible Taylor is referring the night of the 2009 VMAs when he stormed the stage after she won the award for Best Female Video. It’s more likely she is referring to the incredible success of her last album, 1989. She had one of the most successful tours in the music industry and multiple No. 1 hits off her album when Kim and Kanye released the audio of their conversation.

Further into “TIWWCHNT” she continues, “This is why we can’t have nice things, darling / Because you break them / I had to take them away.”

The “nice things” she’s citing is most likely their friendship. The duo came a long way after the VMAs and were becoming supportive of each other and hanging out at events. She hints that he broke their friendship by using a lyric she didn’t approve and trying to ruin her reputation with the phone call audio.

The most obvious Kanye lyric comes at the end of “TIWWCHNT.”

“It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand / And therein lies the issue / Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an axe to a mended fence.”

That particular lyric needs little to no explanation.

According to People, Taylor could be throwing major shade at Kanye in “TIWWCHNT” when she alludes to his ongoing feud with Jay-Z. The rappers used to be thick as thieves until they had a major falling out last year.

Taylor sings, “But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately / If only you weren’t so shady.”

Taylor rarely confirms or denies who her lyrics are about, so a confirmation on these is highly unlikely. Kanye has yet to respond to any of the lyrics, but with his history, it may not be too far off.

