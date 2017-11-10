PlayerUnknown Teases ‘PUBG’ Desert Map With New Images, Still No Word On Delayed Release Testing

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is slated to receive a new map when it officially releases on the PC in December, and Creative Director Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene shared some brand-new screenshots of the map on Thursday. However, there’s still no word on when the first phase of release testing will arrive.

The fresh work-in-progress images of the desert map continue to demonstrate a stark contrast from the existing Erangel map in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds(PUBG). There is a dense urban area with many multi-story buildings that go up to nine-stories. By comparison, the base map contains primarily one-to-two story buildings, with a few in the three-to-four story range.

The new PUBG map even sports some towering construction cranes throughout. One image shows a total of six, with one atop a building under construction, which makes it stand far taller than the others. It will be interesting to see if there are ways to reach these high points.

It’s not all dense buildings in various stages of falling apart or being put back together. The city is ringed by shorter structures and wide-open spaces. This includes what appears to be a prison of some sort around the edge of the map and some lonely farms that have fallen into disrepair.

Our amazing art teams in Korea and US have been working closely together on our upcoming desert map, and today we are excited to share some new WIP screenshots with you. pic.twitter.com/dRuZG6aoei — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) November 10, 2017

When PUBG players will see the new desert map is certainly up for debate. Bluehole was supposed to deploy the first official release testing phase to the test servers two weeks ago. Unfortunately, a critical issue was discovered that has delayed the start of testing for an extended period of time.

As previously covered, Bluehole expects PUBG 1.0 release testing to take approximately two to four weeks with three phases of testing planned. The first phase will focus on the new vaulting and climbing mechanic while the second phase will continue to test that feature along with other new content. Finally, the third phase is planned to feature all the 1.0 release content, which does include the new desert map.

Bluehole still has time to meet its goal of a December launch under that timeline. The question is if these delays will affect the Xbox One Game Preview launch scheduled for December 12.

A final circle here would rock… pic.twitter.com/OjqIFERDCw — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) November 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Bluehole]